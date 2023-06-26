The President of the Republic promises to discuss, after Tabaski, his choice on his 3rd candidacy for the Presidential 2024, and speaks of a « free and assumed » choice. Considering the violent events of June as « terrorist acts », he assured that these « will not go unpunished ». The President also reassured that the February 25 presidential election will be organized. Pleading for rationalization in the organization of electoral deadlines, he magnified the political courage and maturity of members of the opposition who took part in the dialogue.

The third candidacy, the subject of heated controversy for several months, was again mentioned yesterday during the ceremony for the presentation of the conclusions of the National Dialogue to the Head of State. President Macky Sall, evoking this question, has indeed promised to make « a free and assumed choice » after the Tabaski, scheduled for next Thursday. “One term, two terms… No, I’m not going to re-ignite the term debate. But don’t worry, I will answer now on the question of the mandate. Because the time has come,” he quipped during his closing speech. And to continue: “I will make a free choice, which will not be guided but assumed. Besides, I will make a speech to the Nation after the Tabaski. The time to let you enjoy the meat. »

“I think the Chief Electoral Officer can do the job. In the last resort, it is the actors who decide, it is not the independent personality”, argued President Macky Sall about the choice of an independent personality for the organization of the elections. The Head of State also insisted on the need to work on a rationalization of the electoral calendar, considering that the recurrence of elections in Senegal is something that does not make sense and without counting, he says, the cost that this represents for the state budget.

“In 11 years, I have organized 11 elections in Senegal. It makes no sense and it costs us dearly. We need to rationalize all of this”, said the President of the Republic, stressing that we must be able in the revisions to come, to look at the question of the dissolution of the National Assembly.

Faced with the various forces that participated in the National Dialogue, President Macky Sall reassured that the upcoming elections, in particular the Presidential of 2024, will be a peaceful election. Because, the signs appeared with the consensus on the terms of reference of the National Dialogue. As a reminder, when launching the dialogue, he specified that there would be no “taboo” subject. Done.