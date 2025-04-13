Let us begin by expressing our solidarity with Abou Diallo and Oumar Sow, who are now in prison for remarks that the public prosecutor describes as “statements likely to incite ethnic discrimination.” Every democrat and lover of freedom should support them. Their arrest is the umpteenth manifestation of the authoritarian and partisan drift of the regime in power in just a few short months of exercising power. Amath Suzanne Kamara, Commissaire Keïta, editors of Le Quotidien and La Tribune, Cheikh Yérim Seck, Bougane Guèye Dany, Kader Dia… have all passed through the hands of this liberticidal power. All republicans and democrats of this country must mobilize to stop this harassment that is both unjust and dangerous for the peace and stability of Senegal. And, it is in these moments that we wonder where are the academics who are very quick to produce a text under the Macky Sall regime?

Then, let us wish a warm welcome to Moustapha Diakhaté, who is breathing the air of freedom after two months in the shadows for his political opinions. “Danga alku,” an expression that everyone uses every day, was considered an insult by the public prosecutor, and this earned him a prison sentence. The man I went to see in prison expressed his desire to come back in force, and he reiterated it upon his release: he is not ready to lay down his arms. « I came out in very good health, as before I went to prison. I remain convinced that the fight for respect for pluralism and freedom of expression is my credo. (…) I am more determined than ever to devote my life to defending democracy and the Senegalese people, » he declared on Rfm. For Moustapha Diakhaté, Rebeuss prison is « a real university. » « A stay at Rebeuss, even if you have to pay to go there, you have to do it. I learnt a lot there. » Welcome Big Brother.

Pastef doesn’t have a strategy

In his absence, many things have happened, the latest of which is the first Conference of Public Administrators and Managers (Camp) held this week. Only one thing caught the attention: the lamentations of the President of the Republic. Yes, a President of the Republic who laments is so rare that it deserves to be highlighted. After nine months in power, the President of the Republic, expected to come up with solutions, is alarmed. « First, a constrained State whose budgetary and financial room for manoeuvre almost no longer exist, a Republican Administration, but lacking in coherence and stuck in outdated schemes, even though socio-economic realities are changing rapidly, marked in particular by the digital transformation and the rise of Artificial Intelligence », regrets the Head of State, who also indicates that the para-public sector is hypertrophied, often duplicating the central administration, budget-consuming and whose contribution to State dividends remains too low. Still in his remarks at the Conference of Public Administrators and Managers, the President of the Republic intends to divest himself of complex and costly public services that limit the effectiveness of public policies and tarnish the image of the State. It is therefore imperative to rebuild the Administration, to make it more modern, closer to citizens and more efficient in its missions. This is the very objective of this Conference of Public Administrators and Managers, which aims to be a space for dialogue, reflection and strategic orientation.

“A President Should Not Say That…” is the title of a book by French investigative journalists Gérard Davet and Fabrice Lhomme, published in 2016 and devoted to five years of private interviews between the two men and the then President of the French Republic, François Hollande. We too are tempted to tell our dear President of the Republic that “a president does not complain,” does not whine. That he was elected to solve the ills he inherited.

At the alternation of 2000, Lawyer Abdoulaye Wade, during his first trip to France, had said on the steps of the Elysée, that he had come « to look for weapons because the Senegalese Army is under-equipped. The State coffers are full of money ». It was much later that the Senegalese learned through Idrissa Seck, that the situation inherited from the socialists was indeed catastrophic. He would say that in order not to break the hope of the People, and especially to continue to benefit from the trust of the partners, they were obliged not to communicate on the real situation of the country.

In 2012, during the presidential election, the same Wade predicted that if Macky Sall were elected, civil servants might not receive their salaries. Which foreshadowed a complex situation in the country. We remember the first Council of Ministers of the first government of Macky Sall, newly elected. In unison, Abdoulaye Daouda Diallo, Minister of the Budget, and some of his colleagues, announced that « the state coffers (were) empty ». But he quickly told them that it was not a question of communicating on the phenomenon, but of getting down to solving the problems for which they were elected.

By admitting his failure and that of his Prime Minister by ricochet (Diomaye mooy Sonko), the Head of State seems to throw in the towel before even having started the fight. He admits to being defeatist contrary to their announcements before accession to power, when they said they did not believe « in the reality of power », or that they had the solutions to the country’s problems and that they did not need more than « two months » to see the effects of a systemic transformation of the country.

A President of the Republic must not be a spectator of the situation…

Ultimately, the Pastef party has no strategy. Ultimately, it is sad to discover that it was just a group of smooth talkers instead of being a force for concrete proposals. The product did not meet expectations, and that is a shame. Because young people and the diaspora really believed in the “Porozet” for a qualitative change in their lives. Diomaye is not yet up to the task; and if this is confirmed, it will be Sonko’s fault for proposing him to the Senegalese people. In Gabon, the putschist President limited salaries to 5 million. In Mali and Burkina Faso, there are threats to reimburse the looted money; that’s how we manage. But in Senegal, we are witnessing hesitation, slogans, endless expensive trips that have brought nothing. A President does not complain, he has all the means to act and he must act. « A President of the Republic must not be a spectator of the situation, but a central actor who carries out ambitious reforms. The President must embody a clear vision, take responsibility for fundamental issues and not shirk the difficulties, » said Nicolas Sarkozy on January 14, 2007 in Villepinte.

President Diomaye should take inspiration from Napoleon Bonaparte during the siege of Toulon in 1793. As a young Captain, seeing that France was losing to the British Navy and its artillery, Napoleon submitted an attack plan to General Dugommier who had taken command of the siege. The implementation of this plan allowed the city to be retaken from the royalist and British troops on December 18, after the capture of Little Gibraltar. He was automatically made Brigadier General for this audacity.

Yes, it takes audacity to make things happen. The Senegalese punished the outgoing government, therefore elected Diomaye to provide solutions, not to simply identify the problems. Such behaviour does not honour our Republic, which has always been led by great leaders embodying proven and respected leadership. In addition, a State must reassure. A State must give hope. A State must be open-minded, less talkative and more pragmatic. This is what facilitates investments from abroad and boosts the national private sector. However, apart from noting shortcomings and complaining, Pastef has no vision. It is imperative to act rather than simply noting dysfunctions. The findings are known, the solutions are often mentioned, but it is in concrete and decisive action that real reform is found. Being in the time for action requires knowing where we are going. We are in blind piloting and in settling scores via Justice.

The Senegalese administration has been experiencing the same bottlenecks for a long time. Under Abdou Diouf, we had a ministry dedicated to the Modernization of the State. Wade set up the Department of Competitiveness and Good Governance. Macky Sall had to entrust the Ministry of Civil Service, Staff Rationalization and Public Service Renewal to Viviane Bampassy. That is to say…

By Bachir FOFANA