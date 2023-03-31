The car finally slows down after driving at high speed on the beautiful Niayes road. The heat also announces its presence on this Ramadan afternoon. Coming back here for the second time in a month. The place is still beautiful. The immense sand dunes follow one another and encircle the road like a golden adornment on dark skin. Everywhere women fetch water, extract salt and walk on the sides of the road, children on their backs. Men have stormed the big cities in search of a better life, neglecting the land of their origins. I will not see Saint-Louis this time. Gandiol is no longer an exotic stop on the road to the old town. It is by itself and by what it produces to think of a creative utopia.

We are welcomed by Mamadou Dia, master of the place. He is surrounded by Laura, her team, the majority of whom are women, and the inhabitants of the village, who come here to seek comfort in this lair of possibilities in order to escape an unpleasant daily life.

Mamadou Dia. In 2006, at the age of 21, he boarded a canoe heading for Spain; one more soul among the miserable people of Barça wala barsakh. After a perilous eight-day getaway at sea, he ends up on the island of La Gomera in the Canary Islands. The life of immigrants indexed as illegal begins for him, in a place where they are not wanted. A beginning of exile punctuated by hunger, precariousness, rejection, racism. In 2012, he speaks fluent Spanish, has integrated into his new country, multiplies public conferences and media interventions and publishes « 3052 », a story of his adventure from Africa to Europe whose title makes reference to the number of kilometers that separates Dakar from Murcia, the first city where the author lived in Europe.

The same year, he created the Ong Hahatay and returned to Gandiol to think and realize a utopia in this small piece of territory wedged between the Senegal River and the Atlantic Ocean, next to the Langue de Barbarie park.

From this return came a cultural center that houses a school and a library, and a huge space called Tabax Nite (Building the human). Built with local materials, this center is a place for encounters, training, transmission, artistic expression and community activities with a return to African imaginations as a base. This place, which hosts a community radio, a sustainable farm and a health center, explores the means of supporting humanity connected by a circular and green economy, a life in self-sufficiency in resources and in respect for a harmony that has become rare in large urban centres. The place has the particularity of being built only by women who have never been trained before in the construction trade.

In Gandiol, Tabax Nite hosts artists, researchers, thinkers and Senegalese and foreign visitors who come to draw inspiration from this place which goes against the classic norms of development. These standards, which are inspired by other models, have nevertheless shown their limits in terms of the quest for social harmony, human relations, the preservation of resources, consideration of the climate emergency and the relationship that must exist between all living species, tenants of the earth who must find a way to live together in a common space.

I saw in Gandiol the implementation of a utopia in motion that sanctifies the sense of the commons and the formulation of another ethic of the habitability of the earth. This place is a refuge, another space that pushes us to think of a new way of dealing with the chaos that is coming and for which humans, through their savage exploitation of resources and their unhealthy way of inhabiting the earth, are responsible.

How to ensure that these alternative places multiply? How to make them viable and autonomous by themselves in order to create a new economy that embeds in the social norms of each context, the cultural realities and the imaginaries of existing progress? How to manage to politicize these existing offers of other life, to present the beginnings of a harmonious future?

Capitalism is mired in a long crisis which may be fatal to it. Other model proposals exist. One would have to cause cracks in the great wall of capitalism and insert dreams and ideas to make the impossible possible.

Tabax Nite is an alternative proposal in motion whose basic intuition, based on common progress, makes sense. It is an alternative way of thinking about a life in dignity for the community and taking charge of the knowledge, practices and forms that exist in our communities and which are buried and unused in our initiatives. It is a question of no longer importing all the models, but of anchoring the offers in a physical and human geography to federate energies around a vision of society and create a saving link.

While waiting for the emergence of another world, escapes of meaning are possible in the bowels of capitalism to build ideas and dreams. In Gandiol, I saw a utopia in motion.

By Hamidou ANNE / hamidou.anne@lequotidien.sn