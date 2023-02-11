As part of the « night of ideas » that it organises every year, the French Institute of Saint-Louis was kind enough to invite me last weekend to a conversation with the very pleasant Mouhamedoune Fall of the Gaston Berger University. The theme of the evening was « the collapse of systems ». This terminology, which may seem brutal, is in fact a questioning of the disruptions that our era is experiencing. These disruptions are the result of models that have tested the world and its workings, inviting us to consider a new way of inhabiting the earth. In a recent appearance in Cameroon, Felwine Sarr reminded us that « social, economic and environmental dislocation is one of the major challenges of the contemporary world ».

We are therefore going through a crisis that Gramsci defined as the in-between of the old and the new that sees monsters arise. We are in a crisis that generates fears and questions about the future. If one of the most crucial crises, we are currently going through is related to the climate impasse, the fact remains that its causes are intimately linked to capitalism and its capacity to destabilise societies while being at the origin of certain technological advances.

The foundations of the current multifaceted crisis are deep and longstanding. The victorious international system at the end of the Second World War ran out of steam because it was essentially based on productivity without considering that the resources offered by the earth were finite. This system did not consider the end as a possibility. From the Glorious Thirties to the oil crisis of 1973, the logic of the triumphant West was to produce, to have as a relationship to nature that of master and possessor as Descartes claimed. This capitalist logic certainly had noble goals: more development, more technological progress and more ‘economic catching-up’ for the countries destroyed by the war.

However, if Europe industrialised at a sustained rate, also relying on the domination and exploitation of the colonies, it gave rise to an economy based on natural resources, while destroying the fundamentals of a harmonious life with the different components of life. Moreover, inequalities have been continuously increased. In the same way, individualism has progressed because the logic of capitalism is based on competition and its aim remains to untie individuals who are supposed to form a community. Globalisation, which is based on the connection of economies and the interdependence of states without solidarity, has imposed itself as a vision of the world. Thus, this notion of « always more », which was the theme of this year’s Night of Ideas, has prevailed. More wealth. More technology. More inequality. More destruction of the planet. To the point of crisis?

Recently, the Covid-19 pandemic has further exposed the danger of social unbundling and the depth of inequalities within the same nation and between the most industralised and the so-called less advanced nations. This pandemic also has ramifications in the democratic field because it has upset precarious balances and produced or contributed to triggering riots involving citizens anxious to regain their confiscated freedoms. Even in China, a country where the state is authoritarian, women and men have demonstrated against confinement.

The crises that beset us cannot be social and economic without having political repercussions. Today, dangers threaten our democracies and challenge the consciences of activists for progress and freedom. Sinister individuals such as Trump, Orban, Meloni, Bolsonaro have taken power in large countries, with an ultra conservative or even clearly extreme right-wing discourse. Military coups fuelled by the same theories have resurfaced in West Africa. And even an old democracy like Senegal is threatened by populist hordes that can come to power and overturn the democratic nature of our country.

Liberal democracy risks being a system that collapses and its ruins will need to be picked up. The temptation of illiberal democracy is growing, populists are parading, as are coup plotters, and the risk of civil war hangs over several old democracies. In the face of all these threats, the rhetoric of fear that the philosopher Souleymane Bachir Diagne spoke of during the 2022 edition of ‘Ateliers de la pensée’ reappears. Then reappears the spectre of the questions relative to the ways to connect again. How to make community whole again? How to recreate an aesthetic of the common? How to inhabit the earth?

By Hamidou ANNE / hamidou.anne@lequotidien.sn