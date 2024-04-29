This is a major project for the government. Bassirou Diomaye Diakhar Faye has instructed his Prime Minister to set up a commission to compensate the victims of the events of January 2021 to February 2024. In the eyes of the President of the Republic, compensation for victims is the cement of social cohesion. “The President of the Republic has said he is particularly concerned with strengthening national reconciliation. In his opinion, this requires justice in the appropriate treatment of the cases of the victims of the events of January 2021 to February 2024, in particular the bereaved families and the injured », read the communiqué of yesterday’s Council of Ministers. To this end, the document points out, the Head of State has asked the Prime Minister to set up a commission to compensate the victims of the events of January 2021 to February 2024. This commission, it says, will be tasked with identifying the victims as quickly as possible, assessing the damage they have suffered, and ensuring that the injured who are currently being treated receive effective care. In addition, the Prime Minister, together with the ministers concerned, is to report to the Council of Ministers every fifteen (15) days on the progress of this priority issue.

An amnesty law has been passed to this effect. Now that this law is in force, what will the government use as a basis for identifying the victims? This is the question the Prime Minister will have to answer. Pending his answer, it’s safe to say that the victims will not be identified by the Forces of Order. They cannot investigate facts that have already been amnestied. What will the government do in such a case? Will the National Assembly, which recently passed the law with a comfortable majority, agree to repeal it if the government so requests? While we await the answer, can we speak of victims without executioners? If it is true that there are victims and that they will be compensated, what will be the fate of those responsible for this situation? And who will determine who is responsible?

By Malick GAYE / mgaye@lequotidien.sn