Aïssata Tall Sall, Minister of Justice has encouraged all the political players concerned to take an active part in the national dialogue announced by President Macky Sall. According to her, this is how Senegalese democracy works. « I always say that democracy is not about rules, otherwise the rules are universal. But I recommend that all those who are called upon to respond to this dialogue, because that’s how democracy works in Senegal », she told the press yesterday.

During the discussions, Aïssata Tall Sall recalled President Macky Sall’s scrupulous respect for the institutions, stressing that the Head of State had allowed sovereign powers to operate freely. « At the time, remember, Macky Sall could not issue an injunction either to the National Assembly or to the Constitutional Council, which is also another sovereign power… We are in the process of implementing the decision of the Constitutional Council. So both the National Assembly and the Executive are abiding by it, and that’s what’s happening », she added.

However, the press conference also focused on expectations regarding the possible release of Bassirou Diomaye Faye and Ousmane Sonko. On this subject, Aïssata Tall Sall made it clear that being a presidential candidate was not a condition for obtaining provisional release. « The only thing I can say about them is that the release of detainees that we are in the process of doing is not done en masse for our own good or on a whim. We do it because there are cases that are assessed on a case-by-case basis, according to the objective elements in the case. For the moment, that’s where we stand. And we need to reiterate this, so that it’s clear to everyone. Being a presidential candidate is not a condition for obtaining provisional release in Senegal », stated the Minister of Justice.

In her speech, she also addressed the sensitive issue of Rose Wardini’s withdrawal as a candidate and the speculation surrounding Karim Wade. On this point, she emphasised the absolute respect for the will of the individual, affirming that « Mrs Rose Wardini has decided, in complete sovereignty, even if there are legal proceedings concerning her, to stop her candidacy and withdraw it; she has the right to do so ».

Finally, on the question of the date of 2 April and the speculation surrounding a possible « power vacuum », the Minister of Justice preferred not to enter into the debate, leaving the answer to this question to the legal and constitutional experts. « What will happen on 2 April? I don’t know. On the other hand, those who say that there will be a power vacuum on 2 April can debate between legal experts and constitutionalists. And my answer is of little importance. April 2 will happen. Let’s all pray that we’ll be there and watch the events unfold », she concluded.

By Ousmane SOW