For his last celebration of Armed Forces Day in his capacity as head of state, Macky Sall said goodbye and welcomed the efforts made for the modernization of this institution. Mr. Sall thus returned to the increase in the defense budget by 250% and the workforce by 60%.

Macky Sall bid farewell to the military as President of the Republic and Supreme Leader of the Armed Forces. Mr. Sall, who will complete his second and final term at the head of the country next April, returned to the work accomplished during his magisterium during the Armed Forces Day held yesterday at Camp Dial Diop in Plateau. He declares: “As supreme leader of the Armed Forces, I have shared with you for more than a decade, my vision and my passion for serving our country, and the ambition to provide it with an efficient defense tool, up to the challenges of the day.” The Head of State thus wanted to reiterate his confidence and satisfaction to the Army. At the same time, he thanked and congratulated the men of this institution “for the work accomplished”. And Mr. Sall added: “Next year, my successor will be here, before you, ensuring the continuity of the State, the Nation and the Republic. As supreme leader of the Armies under the Constitution, he will command you, and you will obey him.”

Thus, maintains the President of the Republic, “you will remain faithful to the democratic and republican tradition of our country”. Continuing his remarks, he assured: “Thus, in the midst of the tumults, I am confident that our dear Senegal will continue to be a haven of peace, security and stability, as our national anthem says.”

Increase in the defense budget, personnel, improvement of conditions…

On the occasion of the Armed Forces Day ceremony, the President of the Republic welcomed the efforts made to modernize the Army. According to Macky Sall, “our defense budget saw an unprecedented increase of 250% between 2012 and 2023”. Which, he said, “allowed us to considerably strengthen the operational means of our Defense and Security Forces in their land, maritime and air components.” Regarding the workforce, he reveals that they “have increased by more than 60%, thus providing a complete coverage of the national territory”.

In the same dynamic, notes Mr. Sall, “we have created a Centre for Advanced Defense Studies, a Defense Institute and several training and application schools to provide our Armed Forces with the best human resources skills.” In addition, he informs that in “supporting the morale of the troop and the military condition, important measures have made it possible to improve the salary treatment of the soldier and his living conditions, including those wounded and mutilated in war”. In the same vein, the Head of State, who maintains that the housing of our Defense and Security Forces is close to his heart, welcomed “the considerable efforts deployed in this direction with projects already completed or in progress in Dakar, Tivaouane-Peulh, Bignona and Saraya, among other sites.

For him, “this all-out rise in power of our Armed Forces reflects” his “conviction that a country’s first investment consists of ensuring peace, security and stability without which nothing is possible.” And insists Macky Sall: “In these times of increased threats, everything that contributes to strengthening national defense is priceless, because it is this which protects us from dangers, by supporting the foundations of the State, the Nation and the Republic.”

The 20th edition of Armed Forces Day was celebrated at Camp Dial Diop in the presence of several national personalities, under the theme: “The Armed Forces at the heart of national cohesion.”

By Dieynaba KANE / dkane@lequotidien.sn