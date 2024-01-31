Two different press releases, two different positions on the same matter: the accusations of corruption made against the two Wise Men by MPs who are members of the Liberty, Democracy and Change Group. This is what emerges from the position of the National Executive Secretariat of the Apr, which yesterday reaffirmed its attachment to the principles of the separation of powers.

Backpedalling! This could be the title of the press release from the National Executive Secretariat of the Alliance for the Republic (Apr). Contrary to what this body had recommended, in its press release published at the start of the outbreak of suspicions of corruption against two magistrates, asking the majority MPs to support their colleagues from the Liberty, Democracy and Change Parliamentary Group in their initiative aimed at setting up a parliamentary commission of inquiry whose mission will be to hear the two “Wise Men” incriminated. Rejoicing then with a “republican fervour”, “the SEN asks the MPs of the Bby parliamentary group to remain attentive to the initiative of the Pds for the establishment of a parliamentary commission of inquiry in order to be edified on the non-validation of the candidacy of their leader”, supported the Apr in its press release a few days ago.

In its document made public yesterday, the National Executive Secretariat of the Apr indicates: “The Apr recalls with force and solemnity its deep attachment to the separation of powers and respect for the institutions of the Republic, which are the basis of our republican model and also constitute the basis of stability and living together in our country.”

Continuing, the main authority of the Apr underlines: “Therefore, faithful to its original intention, “an alliance for the Republic, with a view to promoting the rule of law and democracy”, the Apr calls on all our compatriots to respect the fundamental principles of respect for institutions, the separation of powers and reiterates to the President of the Republic, His Excellency Macky Sall, its determined commitment as well as unfailing support in his mission to guarantee security, stability and preservation of the Republic. »

Evoking support for their presidential candidate, the presidential party invites its members to “consolidate the united and solidarity momentum around Amadou Ba, candidate of the Benno bokk yaakaar coalition and the Great presidential majority for a resounding victory on the evening of February 25, 2024.

By Mamadou T. DIATTA / mdiatta@lequotidien.sn