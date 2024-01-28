Will Bassirou Diomaye Faye benefit from provisional release to campaign? In any case, Le Quotidien learned that the question was raised yesterday, during the meeting that Macky Sall granted to the collective of those who failed to make the candidates list. A request for provisional release made by the person concerned would be the first step to achieve this.This is an audience that the “Patriots” did not want to happen, but whose repercussions could be beneficial to them. Indeed, during the discussions between the collective of those who failed and the President of the Republic, the name of Bassirou Diomaye Faye would have been raised. Le Quotidien learned that the collective of those who failed would have highlighted the injustice of which Bassirou Diomaye Faye would be a victim. Arrested for calling for insurrection, among other charges, the candidate of the former Pastef party seems to start the electoral campaign from his cell. The collective has drawn the attention of the Head of State to this situation.

According to people present during the discussions, Macky Sall suggested to the applicants that they advise the person concerned and his lawyers to submit a request for provisional release. The same sources added that Macky Sall would be “open to any solution”.This was not the only subject on the agenda of the discussions held between Macky Sall and the group, including some who were still in the power camp until recently. Thus, the ouster of Karim Wade for holding dual nationality would have been put on the table. According to some participants, the collective of those who failed insisted on “double standards. Because the candidacy of Ousmane Sonko was rejected for a reason prior to his submission of candidacy, while for Karim Wade, it is the opposite.” On this point, it was decided to wait until the end of the work of the Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry.

Furthermore, the problem of verification of sponsorships was also raised. The collective o told the Head of State that the sponsorships of 9 candidates were not identifiable because the software would require a perfect concordance of all the data present on the card with those in the file, whereas “the law does not say so.” The collective of failed candidates proposed an overhaul of the software, because this could prevent nearly a million voters from voting. According to the source, the head of state was very attentive to this subject, without further details. In the same vein, the question of “political detainees” would also have been raised. “For a peaceful election, we must release all these imprisoned young people,” some of these political leaders asked. It is also said that the Pds and other political entities have decided to join them in the collective of those who have failed. A report will be made to the other members of the collective who were not at yesterday’s meeting. It is after this that a course of action will be decided to plan actions.By Malick GAYE / mgaye@lequotidien.sn