After a catastrophic start in this 3rd edition of the Bal, As Douanes has snatched the qualification for the « Final 8 » in Kigali. A feat that bears the mark of coach Mamadou Guèye known as « Pabi », who has guided his men with rigour, sobriety and humility.

We often talk about the U20 coach, Malick Daf, who rarely smiles. But the coach of As Douanes, Mamadou Guèye Pabi, who has just sent his team to the « Final 8 » of the Basketball Africa League (Bal) for the second time, can also be placed in this category.

Indeed, the facial expression of the Senegalese technician says a lot about his personality, his humility; all moulded in a modest triumphalism. This is evidenced by his words after their great performance against the defending champions.

His first words «In life, nothing is impossible and the sky is shining for everyone» appear as a life lesson, as if to send a message to his valiant players.

Speaking of his players who have secured the ticket to Kigali, Mamadou Guèye said he has always had confidence in them, even in difficult times, marked by a catastrophic start, with two defeats recorded at the start. « I have always believed in my players and I never spat on them, even in difficult moments. »

His duo with Parfait Adjivon: an example of collaboration and complicity

Total confidence towards his staff and his new collaborator, Parfait Adjivon. A « Perfect » duo with the Duc coach. This is an example of collaboration, complicity and solidarity to be given as an example to other technicians. « I continued to work, to believe in myself and my assistants. And moreover, thank you to coach Parfait« , magnified « Pabi ».

As if to confirm this serenity displayed throughout the tournament, through his less explosive attitude compared to his colleague on the side (the coach of Us Monastir) who often jumped from his bench. And he was taken aback by the referees who gave him technical fouls.

In fact, this calmness and serenity is the nature of the man who plays the role of deputy in the technical staff of the men’s national team. And this even shows in his speech, in his communication, marked by short but precise sentences and answers. A speech that is even muscular at times: «I don’t like the way we play at all. This is not our game at As Douanes.» But also a realistic communication, like the one served when his team recorded two defeats in a row at the very beginning of the tournament. He also came to the rescue of his recruits, who were under fire. One of the Americans, Terrel Stoglin, was eventually dropped because of family problems.

« When it comes to recruits. There is no discrimination in sports. They are all «Douaniers» now. We recruited them so that they can give us a hand. I think we have good recruits, so they can handle our racket well. It’s the first time I’ve seen Stoglin come out of a game with 0 points (in the second defeat). That explains the situation, these things happen, » he said.Preferring to insist on the fundamentals: « What is obvious is the respect of the principles of basketball. Taking care of the ball, defending well, getting rebounds, running very fast in offensive transition, which we didn’t do. We missed most of the baskets. We’re going to have to focus on that first to get confidence and have a really good game. »

A classy speech that proves that even in moments of doubt, « Pabi » knew how to stay on his feet, because he knew that his players could raise their heads. They proved it by qualifying brilliantly for Kigali, with a 2nd place, and by showing the defending champion the way out. As if to say that behind a great team, there is always a great coach, there is always a great « Pabi », ready to brood his children.

By Hyacinthe DIANDY / hdiandy@lequotidien.sn