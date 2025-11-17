In a friendly match on Saturday in London, Senegal fell (0-2) to a resurgent Brazil. A logical defeat that ends a fine 26-match unbeaten run, but also a valuable lesson for Pape Thiaw, one month before the Africa Cup of Nations. By Hyacinthe Diandy – Iliman Ndiaye had warned before the match, declaring he expected a « revengeful Brazil. » In the end, the Lions’ striker was right. Indeed, on Saturday at the Emirates Stadium, we saw a Brazilian team for hungry revenge against the 2021 African champions who had thrashed them (2-4) two years ago. This hunger from Ancelotti’s men was characterized by a strong desire to redeem themselves after the defeat against Japan and a determination to teach their opponents a footballing lesson, evident in their attitude as they galvanized their many supporters after every victory.Senegal were virtually nonexistent in the first half. Between a high, well-coordinated, and aggressive pressing game, with more impact and intensity in the duels, the Lions were completely outclassed in the first half. They were stifled, especially in midfield, by the tactical organization of Carlo Ancelotti. It was therefore no surprise that Vinicius Jr.’s teammates (Koulibaly’s friend) went into the break with a two-goal lead, thanks to goals from Estêvão (28th minute) and Casemiro (36th minute). For the first goal, the young Chelsea winger beat Edouard Mendy after a deflected pass from Casemiro. The latter returned eight minutes later to double the lead (2-0). From a Rodrygo free-kick, the Manchester United midfielder found himself unmarked at the far post before catching Edou off guard. A second controversial goal followed a screen-blocking incident (similar to basketball) by Eder Militao on Ismail Jakobs, but the referee didn’t award it. Senegal tried to respond just before halftime, but Ederson was alert and made some excellent saves, such as Pape Guèye’s blocked shot. The second half was calm, and the Seleção, saved by some clear-cut Senegalese chances (Iliman Ndiaye hitting the post into an empty net), managed to control the match until the final whistle, despite the substitutions made by Pape Thiaw.With sloppy clearances, the Lions had no response to Brazil’s high press. While Brazil was generally the best team, it must be acknowledged that some key players for Senegal didn’t perform to their full potential. Pape Matar Sarr and Iliman Ndiaye are prime examples. Edouard Mendy also deserves mention. Although solid on his line, the Senegalese goalkeeper again displayed his limitations in his distribution, with clearances that put his teammates in danger. This is unforgivable against Brazil’s aggressive high press. Add to that the lack of attacking threat on the flanks, as an alternative to the dense defense in the center of the pitch, and you can understand the difficulties faced by Koulibaly’s teammates, who fell on Saturday to an unplayable Brazil. Awaiting tomorrow’s final test match against Kenya, Pape Thiaw can thank the Brazilians. Because this first defeat since taking over as Lions coach is full of lessons. And it serves as a good wake-up call before the Africa Cup of Nations. hdiandy@lequotidien.sn