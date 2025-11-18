In view of the seriousness and rapid evolution of the economic, political and social situation in Senegal, the NGO Human Action for Integrated Development in Senegal (Ahdis) is once again raising a strong alarm to all components of Senegalese society and the international community.By Dialigué FAYEThe NGO Human Action for Integrated Development in Senegal is issuing an urgent appeal to all Senegalese men and women to block the path of « the forces of disorder, beyond ideological, political, and socio-economic divides. » For Ahdis, « the time has come to build a sacred union behind the President of the Republic to counter this extreme danger. » The organization calls « on the responsibility of political leaders. » Amacodou Diouf, president of this civil society organization, considers it « vital to learn from the crises that have destabilized our neighbors and to absolutely preserve the country’s stability in the face of attempts at infiltration and division orchestrated by these forces of evil. » He notes that « no weakening of our institutions, no conflict at the highest levels, should allow the enemy to gain ground within our borders. The official discourse of the Senegalese government, through its Prime Minister (who is also the head of a political party), weakens our country in the eyes of its financial partners. » This is why Ahdis is concerned about the country’s unprecedented level of debt. Recent figures indicate a debt-to-GDP ratio exceeding 130%. Mr. Diouf and his colleagues say they have « always warned of the dramatic consequences of the loss of investor confidence, illustrated by the recent fall in Eurobonds and the downgrade of Senegal’s sovereign rating by Standard & Poor’s and Bloomberg. These negative signals, fueled in part by the open crisis between the President of the Republic of Senegal and his Prime Minister, are ticking time bombs capable of plunging the country further into bankruptcy. » Faced with this « explosive » situation, Ahdis urges all national stakeholders « to stand together; to overcome partisan disputes and mobilize all vital forces to preserve the territorial integrity, peace, and sovereignty of Senegal. » The NGO emphasizes that « the survival of our nation depends on it. This is the priority of the moment; the watchword of the hour for everyone! » “We call upon every citizen to be vigilant, to show solidarity, and to demonstrate a devoted commitment to the Nation so that Senegal does not descend into either jihadist destabilization or economic chaos. Our collective future is at stake now: let us be united to guarantee, alongside the Head of State, Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and alongside our defense and security forces, a free and democratic Senegal,” the NGO stated. dialigue@lequotidien.sn