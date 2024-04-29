There were no calls for candidates for the most important positions in the national economy. Even though President Faye earlier called for a commission to be set up for certain posts, we realize that the economic seats have been filled and entrusted to militants of the Pastef party and its allies. And so, the “Démackyallage” has started. Bara Diouf has been appointed as Delegate general of the promotion of the urban poles of Diamniadio and the Lac Rose, to replace Diène Farba Sarr, Bacary Sega Bathily lands at Apix to replace Abdoulaye Baldé. Pape Alé Niang has been appointed Director General of Rts, replacing Racine Talla.

For Waly Diouf Bodiang, it is the Autonomous Port of Dakar, while Cheikh Mamadou Abiboulaye Dièye has been appointed General Manager of Aibd. Fadilou Keïta is appointed head of the Deposits and Consignations Fund. Maguette Kane is the new head of the Poste, Bassirou Kébé becomes head of Sn-Hlm, Mouhamadou Moctar Magassouba becomes head of Sicap.

Today, Sapco Sa, Adepme, the National Agency for Early Childhood and Little Children ,Anat, the Senegalese Agency for Reforestation and the Great Green Wall, the National Office for Sanitation of Senegal (Onas), Direction for legislation and International Cooperation and Directorate of Estates have also changed heads.