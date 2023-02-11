The Presidential Council of the Thiès region which was held yesterday, reviewed the development challenges to be addressed in the region. Thus, the Head of State announced a priority investment programme of 1500 billion CFA francs for the next three years.

1500 billion CFA francs in planned investments within the framework of the 2023-2025 priority programme resulting from the Presidential Council of the Thiès Region. The President of the Republic assured that « this priority investment programme, broken down by the government into twenty points, covers several sectors, notably the consolidation of the military vocation, the reinforcement of the region’s security network, the acceleration of the development of fishing and the maritime economy, the reinforcement of the position of Thiès as an educational centre, with several projects in the pipeline, in addition to the installation of a Franco-Senegalese campus in Mbour.

The Head of State specified that « efforts to make Thiès the major pole of the regional air hub project and the initiation of studies for the second phase of the Aibd, with the airport station next December, are also included in these investments, as is the supervision of the extractive economy in Cayar, with the domestic use of gas and the production, in prospect, of urea ». He also pointed out that « the budget for investments in the Thiès region is three times that for the Tambacounda region, namely 500 billion CFA francs ».

The President of the Republic, who insisted on « taking into account the new needs of the region and the major concerns of the population », said that « Thiès is a region in the making with, among other things, the accelerated development of horticulture, tourism, mining, the completion of the multifunctional port of Ndayanne or the emergence of the special economic zones (Zes) of Diass, Sandiara and Ndayane« . « The development of the Western Agropolis, with the Malicounda–Sandiara agreement or the rehabilitation of the railway, is also an important factor, » according to the Head of State. He did not fail to announce that « the region of Thies will go from two to three stations with the future station of the Regional Express Train (Ter). President Sall promised that the Blaise Diagne International Airport of Diass (Aibd) development will increase in its capacity due to the construction of a new terminal. According to him, « The Region of Thies, in relation to the field of air transport, will remain the centre of excellence for education and higher education », because it has « all the assets to establish an attractive territory for private investments that are catalysts of transformation for our country ».

Title Deeds for the Inhabitants of Mbour 4

President Macky Sall took advantage of this territorial Presidential Council to symbolically hand over some twenty title deeds for housing use to the inhabitants of the outlying district of Mbour 4, in the commune of Thiès-Ouest. It should be recalled that a total of 3,309 title deeds for housing purposes have been regularised. A regularisation which was the object of a declassification of the classified Forest, initially implanted in this part of the City of Rails, through a new allotment.According to the Head of State, « The other remaining property titles will soon be handed over to the rightful owners by the head of the regional executive ».

According to the Governor, « the beneficiaries of land on the Mbour 4 subdivision will be resettled on plots that have already been registered ». It should be recalled that dozens of constructions deemed irregular, erected on part of the classified forest of Thiès, were destroyed by the Directorate of Surveillance and Control of Land Use (Dscos) in January 2021, causing a huge media outcry. The Collective for the Defence of the Interests of Mbour4 fought hard to allow the affected families to have their plots regularised.

By Cheikh CAMARA – Correspondent