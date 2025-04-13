Even in incantatory denial, the authorities of this country are forced to realize that the cost of basic necessities is not falling, and that the morale of the population as a whole is not enthusiastic. It is not a question of being content to note that things are not moving, or that the promises made before the elections have not yet seen the beginning of execution – except with regard to the famous « accountability », a hideous clone of the Crei with its sweeping prosecutions which, we realized afterwards, only targeted one person.

What interests the Senegalese people at the moment, and our authorities in the lead, is to allow young Senegalese people to find a job, and to be able to take charge of themselves. After noting that the “Xeyu ndaw nyi” program has not fulfilled all of its missions, despite the millions that have been invested in it, President Diomaye Faye decided to replace it with “Youth Employment”. A nice blow to the promotion of national languages. But let’s move on. What will make Youth Employment work better than “Xeyu Ndaw nyi”? Even Pastef supporters are eager to know.

So far, as with the “Vision 2050” Framework, public opinion has the feeling that Macky Sall’s ideas and projects are being reheated and served under another name, while the substance remains the same. However, if we say that these famous projects have not increased the number of jobs in the non-state sector, we should perhaps change our method.

Abdoulaye Wade has been criticized for many things in his governance. And rightly so. However, no one can erase the efforts he made to keep the family jewels within the family. Already, upon his arrival in power, and against the advice of technical and financial partners, he did not hesitate to sabotage the privatization process of Senelec. The Elyo-Hydro Quebec consortium, which was already taking up residence in the company, was forced to pack its bags. Senegal has undoubtedly lost some feathers. But when we look at where we are, especially compared to certain African countries that have entrusted themselves to these foreign companies, we can only congratulate ourselves on the clairvoyance of our former President.

Users of the Aline Sitoé Diatta boat who go to Casamance have realized over time that the Senegalese consortium that manages the ship is not doing too badly. It is doing so well that it has been able, with the support of the State, to add two cargo ships to the one offered by the German Cooperation to only transport passengers. The value of national expertise has also been appreciated in the hotel sector, with the sale of the King Fahd Palace hotel to the group headed by Mamadou Racine Sy. As with the ship linking Dakar to Casamance, President Abdoulaye Wade had not seen fit to consult the former managers of the hotel to decide to take over the State’s assets and entrust them to national private individuals. More than 15 years after these bold decisions by the then Head of State, Senegal has still not had to complain about this management. These entrepreneurs show that with the support of public authorities, they are able to create jobs, produce added value and contribute to GDP growth. It is therefore appropriate to extend their experiences to other sectors of the national economy.

Everyone boasts about the discovery of oil and gas in Senegal. Dreamers sometimes wave the crazy idea of ​​getting rid of foreigners who exploit these deposits that they were able to extract from the depths by their know-how and their financial means. However, there are related sectors where national expertise can show its full capabilities and allow the country to draw enormous profits from its gas and oil resources. It would be quite unforgivable for the political authorities to watch foreign capital monopolize the benefits of « local content » in this sector.

This is what a leader of a Senegalese employers’ confederation said a few years ago. This business leader complained that the State very rarely involves national investors in the capital of large Senegalese companies, or that it excludes them from calls for tenders for major public contracts. For years they have been shouting for « economic patriotism », a regime that puts its patriotism on its shoulder should not ignore their cries. Better, it should put in place a framework in which Senegalese innovation ideas should be able to flourish in all their potential.

Today, it is no longer normal that the French can still control the flagship of Telecoms in Senegal, to the point of hindering its desire to expand in other countries. If the majority of the management body is essential, the decision-making power at Sonatel is still nestled in Paris. It should be possible, for those who advocate « economic patriotism », to gently kick out a company that has been able to largely recover its marbles since 1997 when it arrived. Over the years, despite all its performance, this company has not been able to create jobs in this country, nor has it allowed the development of start-ups in its sector, because it has always treated them as competitors.

We can also avoid the easy criticism that would have it that nationals only seek to rush into sectors developed by foreigners. There are sectors where the State wastes billions of francs each year, with very little impact on the national economy. The national furniture sector is one of them. If the State organized the sector, it would find entrepreneurs who could equip all State services with products made in Senegal, and who would make the « local consumer » proud, by helping to rebalance the country’s trade balance. All the countries that we call developed have gone through these phases.

Today, Senegal has the means to hold its own against foreigners in certain areas. All it takes is a strong political will to change things. In all areas of production, the country could find business leaders who are able to develop the sector. And the State should have no qualms about supporting entrepreneurs of this kind. Many countries, such as Japan, Korea, France and even the United States of America, have never hesitated to resort to such practices. Emerging countries such as Turkey are also doing so.

And there are mechanisms to prevent entrepreneurs who are supported in this way from perverting the system by using the facilities offered by the State for their own exclusive benefit. The leaders of the giant Samsung in Korea have been sanctioned in their country for misuse of corporate assets, among other things. Korean leaders have never forgotten that this company was able to be born thanks to the solicitude of the public authorities. And they make this clear to the right people when necessary.

Nigeria has, for some years, promoted its national “economic champions”. This has allowed it to create giants of the nature of Dangote, in industry and agriculture, of Tony Elumelu in banking, among others. All the leaders had to do was put in place a framework that would allow these small entrepreneurs to become great captains. Nigeria operates at its own pace and in its own way. Senegal could draw inspiration from its model, and adapt it to its know-how.

By Mohamed GUEYE / mgueye@lequotidien.sn