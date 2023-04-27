Ngor, Friday eve of Korité. From the balcony, I watch children confront the gendarmes with mad energy. They were, visibly, between 10 and 15 years old, and at the dawn of life, they were already attacking, with cold violence, the Defense and Security Forces which, in their paraphernalia specific to the maintenance or restoration of public order, responded with tear gas canisters. The children, in a hubbub where cries of joy and calls for violence mingled, burned tires, maintained embers by throwing pieces of wood into them and ran during the episodes of charge to sow the gendarmes in these imperfect alleys of Ngor .

One could sense a form of enjoyment in the provocation of danger and the confrontation with the law Forces who represent the institutions of the State. It brought back similar images from a few months ago in Touba, where children of the Republic imposed terror in the holy city, destroying shops, gas stations and public property on the orders of adults who harangued these crowds whose destructive madness was at its peak. Against the background of an unauthorized political gathering, those on whom the Nation relies to meet the challenges of the future had made the choice of chaos with – and this is what interrogates me the most – a communicative joy in acts of violence.

Since the events of March 2021 during which Senegal came close to the worst, there has been a rise in the “pleasure of setting fires” in cities whenever political circumstances offer the possibility. These warlike episodes obviously do not come ex nihilo. There is a huge manipulation and instrumentalization of social anger by irresponsible politicians, part of the press and electoral brokers from civil society. There is also the desire now evident among a large number of people to come to power through sedition and outside the rules of democracy. And finally, the judicial authorities have recently mentioned it, connections exist between political parties and irredentist movements.

We must not forget the repeated attacks against institutions and those who embody them to better desacralize the Republic and facilitate attacks against it.

There must be great concern for all the components of the democratic debate if children, in whose hearts the hope for the fabric of meaning and dreams that constitutes the Republic, must be housed, attack the symbols of the living together and the State, the guarantors of our security and our freedoms.

My positions are known on the dangers that certain movements and their tributaries represent for democracy, national unity and the Republican promise, in their assumed enterprise of distilling hate speech vis-à-vis the Republic in order to weaken it. But the current danger goes beyond these parties, because it is lodged in the heart of thousands of our fellow citizens who no longer believe in political discourse and have decided not to back down from violence to achieve their ends.

Another phenomenon seems to me to be little taken into account in view of its importance. It is conspiratorialism, maintained and encouraged by the internet and populist movements, which plagues modern societies and threatens the balance. No country is spared by this wave which frees itself from the truth to flirt with the saddest passions and obtain various subsidies. The State of Senegal does not sufficiently fight against the manipulation and dissemination of false news through social networks.

Given the neutrality of the Internet and in accordance with the sacredness of public freedoms, it is inconceivable to embark on an indiscriminate repressive enterprise against hate speech, the dissemination of false news and offenses against certain bodies of the State. There are certainly unrespectable opinions, but prison is not the only solution.

The response to threats, violence and rising hatred is not only economic either. The increase in the State budget, infrastructures, social measures for the most precarious households are excellent achievements. But they cannot constitute a definitive answer to the democratic asthenia that our country is experiencing.

Faced with the ever more proven sophistication of the manipulation and instrumentalization of the fears and uncertainties of the poor and the young and of all those who feel excluded by the Republican promise, we need to confront the threats more by acting on the common sense and amongst the youngest, in particular to re-establish a link between the State and its citizens. In the short term, the efforts of the State to guarantee the security of citizens are remarkable. But in the long term, we should rethink our models and breathe new life into our democracy so that the State can no longer observe its citizens solely as subjects on whom the rigor of the Criminal Code is exercised, and at the same time so that young Senegalese are no longer convinced via Tiktok, Twitter and Facebook that their State is their enemy and that it defends the interests of France.

We would need a vision, a new narrative and a project that could be summed up in one word: education.

The school is the moral and spiritual foundation of the Republic, in its role of raising the citizen and forming his civic spirit. If it collapses, then the current seeds of violence will bear the fruits of chaos and civil war.

By Hamidou ANNE / hamidou.anne@lequotidien.sn