The French fashion house Chanel literally took over the Senegalese capital for the past three days. The Art Jobs 2022/2023 collection, the brainchild of artistic director Virginie Viard, will continue to shine in the minds of the 800 guests who attended the event on Tuesday.Fashion, dance, music and cinema!Chanel’s Art Jobs show in Dakar was remarkable.It was under the arcades of the former Cap Manuel courthouse that some 800 hand-picked guests were able to witness the magic of this haute couture fashion show.International models with slender silhouettes, dressed in shimmering Chanel creations, a precise staging, nothing was left to chance for this moment when the French brand made contact with the African continent.A show that the French house has been preparing for two to three years.“Yesterday’s parade (Editor’s note: Tuesday) was the real translation of what we wanted to do.An exchange, meetings, coming here to discover people with whom we had not worked yet, presenting our collection, » explained the director of Chanel SAS, Bruno Pavlovsky, who met students from several training schools in the country a day after the parade.And the Dakar experience is apparently conclusive since, according to Bruno Pavlovsky, “If one day Chanel were to land in Africa, it would be in Dakar”.The house’s first show in Africa, the Art Jobs 2022/2023 collection, presented at the former Cap Manuel courthouse by some 65 models, was faithful to the image of Chanel.“We presented a collection specific to Chanel, which embodies, beyond haute couture, what the brand can do best.Without all the workshops, we cannot do what we do.And a few years ago, we thought that the best way to promote this know-how was to dedicate a collection to them,” explained Mr.Pavlovsky.Initiated by Karl Lagerfeld himself, the Art Jobs fashion show has become an important moment.Designed between the Chanel design studio in Paris and the 19M, between Paris and the Porte d’Aubervilliers, where eleven Chanel art houses are gathered, the Art Jobs collection pays tribute to fashion know-how.Since 2002, it has become used to being presented around the world.Spirit of the SeventiesThe collection is crossed by a seventies spirit.A way for Virginie Viard, the artistic director of the brand, to state that all things of substance of the 70s punctuate our lives today.« Abundance of plant motifs, lines and geometric shapes, profusion of warm colours, sparkling sequins and tassels, or even the subtlety of lace games: between delicacy and allure, the Art Jobs 2022/23 Chanel collection – Dakar takes shape in long and narrow coats, tight and flared pants, seventies collars, platform shoes, puffy, colourful and flower-embroidered sweatshirts, multicoloured tweeds or dresses shorter in front than behind,” informed Chanel.Under the hand of Virginie Viard, Chanel once again celebrated the work of her little hands, with her beds of camellias, her intertwined pearls, her forests of jewelled buttons, her dazzling sequins.« The former Justice Palace of Dakar, where not only the parade, but also a major part of the artistic program associated with it, takes place, is one of the most beautiful places in which we have had the opportunity to present a collection.It has imposed itself as obvious, as a source of inspiration too,” underlines MsViard.In a well-conducted round, the parade was a pure delight for the guests.In 20 minutes, it was done, but the captivated public will probably take time to forget the magic of this moment.Breaking CodesImpressed but lucid, the Senegalese stylist, ColléArdo Sow, appreciates the Chanel show at its fair value.“This parade is an opportunity to open our eyes and improve what we do.We talk about DioumaDieng, Al Guèye etc., but we haven’t done anything yet.And they are here because these crafts are present here in Senegal.We are just beginning to use the woven loincloth.But there are the loincloths that our grandmothers made, the nothie, we don’t even use them,” said the stylist.The renowned painter, Germaine Anta Gaye hopes above all that this parade will contribute to « breaking codes and renewing inspiration ».“It is not necessarily how we see clothing, but we must know that we cannot eternally repeat the same things,” underlined the artist.« A Great Chance for Senegal »“It is a great chance for Senegal.The whole world is here and everyone appreciates Senegal and praises the teranga,”rejoiced the Minister of Culture and Historical Heritage.Aliou Sow also welcomed the choice of location.The Cap Manuel Palace, which is ceded to his ministry, has housed the Dakar Biennale for several editions.And the Channel parade came to reinforce this cultural vocation of the place.“We could do the parade in a hotel, but the courthouse was chosen because it symbolises an important part of the history of Senegal.Chanel carried out the rehabilitation of the building and its surroundings.They have invested a lot and yesterday (Monday), I signed an endorsement with them, allowing them to continue these efforts and initiatives in favour of Senegalese historical heritage and culture.Lots of Celebrities in DakarBeyond the elite of the Senegalese establishment, the influx of « stars » at this parade was notorious.First Lady MarèmeFaye Sall was alongside Foreign Minister Aïssata Tall Sall and Economy Minister OulimataSarr.The diplomatic corps was also strongly represented.On the People side, it is undoubtedly the American star, Pharell Williams, who crystallisedthe eyes, as well as the supermodel, Naomi Campbell.In total, several world stars made the trip, such as the Congolese writer, Alain Mabanckou, or the NBA basketball player, Joakim Noah.Also present were Senegalese singers like Nix, and ObreeDaman who performed the opening show of the parade accompanied by dancers from the Ecole des Sables, to choreography by Dimitri Chamblas.An Enormous Economic ImpactIn terms of economic impact, it is difficult to put a figure on the activities driven by Chanel during these three days of events.Aliou Sow, the Minister of Culture and Heritage tries his hand at it a little by noting the chartered planes, and the hundreds of distinguished guests.AliouneMboup, a young Senegalese who has been working on the logistical aspects with Chanel for the two years that the parade has been preparing, deflates the subject somewhat by stating the provision of some 300 vehicles to the guests.The Terroubi and Sekoubihotels were mobilised, the organisation booked 160 rooms in each of the Pullman and Radisson Blu hotels as well as in other hotels in the city.Added to this are the other economic inputs of this presence of more than 1,000 guests, including 800 visitors.By Mouhamed GUEYE and Mame Woury THIOUBOU

Translation by Ndey T. SOSSEH