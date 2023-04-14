This Wednesday, the Ter experienced disruptions before the situation returned to normal around 7 a.m. The workers were protesting against the dismissal of Maty Gningue, the management of Seter disputes, speaking of a non-transformation of a Cdd (temporary work contract) at its end into a Cdi (permanent work contract). They decided to open an investigation and filed a complaint to clarify « these acts of sabotage » and « maliciousness » by denouncing that the keys to start the trains were hidden. At the highest level of the State, they seek to pacify the tense relations between the staff and the Management of Seter.

There is the affair of Mrs. Maty Gningue’s contract. But, there will be legal consequences also linked to the evolution of this file. Yesterday, the Regional Express Train (Ter) experienced disruptions: those who got up at dawn realized it. Around 5 a.m., there were only three trains out of 15 running. Very quickly, the stations were crowded with passengers who were overwhelmed by this deadlock situation, especially since the mood swing at the Regional Express Train Operating Company (Seter) had not been revealed. A few hours later, the trains resumed their normal rotations.

This unprecedented situation stems from the “dismissal” or the non-renewal of the contract of Maty Gningue, an assistant secretary in maintenance whose second Cdd contract was to end yesterday. The management of Seter did not want to renew it, provoking the anger of the workers. At the highest level of the Seter, “we are talking about acts of sabotage” and malicious intent on the Ter.

“This morning, around 4.30 a.m. (yesterday), we noticed that the drivers could not start the 11 trainsets stored for the night at the Smr for maintenance operations. We nevertheless started and put into circulation 4 trains (parked in line), then 5. We noted the absence of keys allowing to start the trains (11 keys/train). These have certainly been removed and hidden by Seter maintenance personnel (night service)”, explained the Director General of Seter, who yesterday held a press conference at the Rolling Stock Maintenance site. of Ter. People were taken aback. We had to find a way to get the locomotives running again. “At 7.30 a.m. (yesterday), the situation at stations was brought under control and we saw little disruption. Indeed, we found a solution to start the trains without the keys, and the situation was completely under control before 9:00 a.m. and all the trains were running,” explains Patrick Tranzer.

“Acts of sabotage and malicious intent”

Today, the case has taken a new turn… judicial. Especially at the level of Seter, a subsidiary of the National Railway Company (Sncf) of France, which will operate a transfer of skills in a few years, it is forbidden for staff to go on strike in their contracts. “The internal investigation is underway; the gendarmerie and bailiffs have been mobilized to investigate and make findings. The Seter has already filed a complaint. The responsibilities will be located and the culprits sanctioned to the height of their involvement”, assured the Director General of Seter. It is also at the heart of the accusations that are at the origin of this spontaneous movement.

“This act of sabotage follows the end of the CDD of Mrs. Maty Gningue, assistant and staff representative. This is not a dismissal, but a non-transformation of a Cdd at its end into a Cdi. The Seter was motivated to take this decision for reasons of inappropriate behaviour of this person and the internal reorganization of the services”, the Seter specified.

Opening of an investigation

In any case, the contestation has been on the rails for several months. Already, on August 2, a change of mood, which has nothing to do with this one, had taken place at the staff level. The workers wore armbands and red scarves… to protest against their “poor working conditions”, moral harassment, precariousness, the “difference” in treatment between nationals and expatriate staff. And a man crystallizes the anger of the staff representatives of the Regional Express Train Operating Company (Seter): Patrick Tranzer. At the time, the claims also revolved around the unsuccessful realization of 2 consecutive Cdd to Cdi of certain workers. Abdou Ndéné Sall, Director General of Senter, announced that the situation will be assessed with the dispatch of a labor inspector who “will look into all that”.

At a cost of 730 billion francs, the Ter connects Dakar to Diamniadio and serves 14 stations on a 36 km route. The second phase, which will connect Diamniadio to Aibd over a 19 km stretch, was launched on February 6, 2022. 207 billion CFA francs will be invested in it. It is a question of making an extension, making it a total of 56 km, in two lanes. In addition to the Blaise Diagne airport station, the Sébikotane pedestrian walkway and the bridges to facilitate mobility, an additional order for 7 trains will be made. The works will last 17 months at most.

By Bocar SAKHO / bsakho@lequotdien.sn