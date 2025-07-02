Back from China, where he spent a week, the Prime Minister went ‘live’, as he likes to do, to report on his trip and settle his scores with the old regime and the justice system.

Happy as Sonko, who had a good trip to China. The Prime Minister, still stunned by the country’s situation after more than 14 months in office, is having trouble changing his tune. « We’re not whining, » he says. But he still talks about the country’s economic situation, the outstanding debt which is close to 100%. Today, he promises an economic recovery plan as soon as possible. « It will be an excellent plan to get the country out of this situation, » assures the Prime Minister, who detailed the contracts and agreements signed during his visit to China.

You can’t change your nature, it’ll come back in a galop. He continued to settle scores with the Sall regime and the justice system by commenting on yesterday’s Supreme Court decision in the Mame Mbaye Niang case. « It was because of this case that my candidacy was rejected. These are the same judges who are at the Supreme Court, and I wanted them to follow their logic through to the end. I will participate in any election I want, » assured Sonko, determined to continue his fight.

« I wrote to the Minister of Justice on March 5, 2025, to tell him that the Justice system should take responsibility. He replied on March 26, saying that my position as Prime Minister would make any possible proceedings difficult. On April 2, I said that it was Citizen Sonko who had referred the matter to you. I am not afraid of any case. I will be ready to answer before the Court so that it can examine the cases for both the prosecution and the defense. Our lawyers will contact the Minister of Justice tomorrow (today) with new facts and the reports we have. Where is the person who accused us? She fled the country. Senegalese justice must live up to the citizens’ expectations. The case must be reopened because it has nothing to do with our ineligibility. This is a fight of principles. I am fighting for the country to change. Politically or state-wise (Sic) whether you are a magistrate, Director General, or civil servant. I never went to get my passports, and they came to give me my diplomatic passports, and I travel as I please. It is the justice system that is discrediting itself, even if we all agree that there are excellent magistrates, » Sonko tried to put things into perspective.

In any case, the Prime Minister is irritated by the turn of events. « We will never forget what happened because of the magistrates who were given land and money to prevent me from being a candidate. This created a lot of tension with deaths and imprisonments ». And added: « We are waiting for justice on these issues, on the theft of billions. I have never called a magistrate or a prosecutor. I want to be independent. That way, I will have the freedom to criticize because I will not be bound by the position of Prime Minister. Neither the State nor a position can change me. »