Before heading to Thies to chair the decentralised Council of Ministers, Macky Sall spent the day in Abidjan, where he participated in the award ceremony of the Félix Houphouët-Boigny Peace Prize awarded to the former German Chancellor, Angela Merkel. In a sub-region severely shaken by insecurity, President Sall stressed the importance of preserving peace.

President Macky Sall took part in the ceremony of the Félix Houphouët-Boigny Unesco Peace Prize in Yamoussoukro (Côte d’Ivoire). Mr Sall came to represent the patron of this prize, President Abdou Diouf, and expressed his satisfaction at the choice of former German Chancellor Angela Merkel. For the President of the Republic, « far from being a simple ritual, this ceremony of awarding the Félix Houphouët-Boigny Prize is a call to lay down arms, a call to peace and to living together, in Africa and elsewhere.

Speaking of the laureate, he said: « You deserve this prize for your work as a wise stateswoman who has always cultivated dialogue and compromise, with a sense of the issues at stake and a vision of a more humane, supportive and welcoming world. Continuing his remarks, Macky Sall added: « This is why you were awarded the 2022 Nansen Prize of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, because a few years earlier you had opened the doors of your country to more than one million refugees, men and women of all ages, fleeing the misery of war. » According to President Sall, « to perform such an act of compassion and courage, at a time when others were barricading themselves behind hermetic borders, is to remind the world that the right to asylum is universal in essence, and that humanity has a common destiny.

The Head of State also took the opportunity to launch an appeal for peace in the world: « Unfortunately, in times of war, and we are in times of war, the call for peace is generally little heard. That is why, « it must be repeated as long as the macabre sound of cannon fire is heard, as long as the earth is soaked with the blood of the innocent, as long as the tears of widows and orphans flow, and as long as mourning continues to haunt the peace of families.

Created in 1989, this prize honours each year individuals, institutions or private or public bodies that have made a significant contribution to the promotion, research, safeguarding or maintenance of peace, in accordance with the United Nations Charter and the Constitution of UNESCO.

By Dieynaba KANE / dkane@lequotidien.sn