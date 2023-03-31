Ibrahim Bakhoum, the Attorney General at the Dakar Court of Appeal, made an outing this week to explain himself on the legal news. The senior magistrate spoke of the assassination attempt of which Ousmane Sonko would be the victim. According to the PG, there is no scientific element that can support this version. Ibrahima Bakhoum announced a judicial investigation against Yarga Sy, this member of the Pastef party who gave Ousmane Sonko a scarf, for « manslaughter » and « attempted assassination ». The high magistrate largely returned to the « Commando » group which wanted to install Senegal in chaos by using explosive devices during the demonstrations. Of 23 people targeted in this group, 4 were arrested. They wanted to attack the authorities, the magistrates and certain men from the media. They were arrested before they took action on March 16.

The Dr. Babacar Niang case

On March 18, Mr. Cheikh Tidiane Ly, representing the family of the late Mamadou Ly, filed a complaint co-signed with Bamba Fall, mayor of the Medina. This complaint was directed against Dr Babacar Niang, co-owner and administrator of the Suma Assistance clinic, and Cheikh Mbacké Médina Sèye, general practitioner. This complaint denounces acts of manslaughter, failure to assist a person in danger and endangering the lives of others, following the death of Mamadou Ly, municipal officer in the Medina.

An investigation was opened to locate the responsibilities. Cheikh Tidiane Ly and Bamba Fall were heard. It emerged from the facts likely to constitute serious and concordant presumptions which should justify the continuation of the investigation against Dr. Babacar Niang and Cheikh Mbacké Médina Sèye. Witnesses were heard. Dr. Cheikh Mbacké Médina Sèye was heard. The imperative to hear Dr. Babacar Niang was justified by the needs of the investigation. « The complaint was filed on March 18. The same day, the Urban Security summoned Dr. Babacar Niang. The latter requested that the summons be postponed until March 19. The day after the complaint, Dr. Niang did not comply with the summons because he said that he was in Fouta in the village of Medina Ndiathbé. He was invited to come and submit to the summons. His testimony is essential to clarify the responsibilities. 3 days in a row, Dr Babacar did not deign to answer the summons. On the 21st, I gave the instruction to issue a search warrant to the Urban Security. This is how he was brought to the SU on March 22. »

The PG continues : « The victim’s parents have paid the financial costs relating to his care. Mamadou Ly was consulted, a diagnosis was made, from which it resulted that he received a blow to the brow bone which ended up reaching the brain. His vital prognosis were engaged. Suma’s mode is to resort to specialists. They told the family that he had to be evacuated immediately for surgery. The other option is to pay a specialist to perform the operation at the clinic. Since 6 p.m., the clinic has received other patients who apparently were the trigger for the neglect of Mamadou Ly. »

The investigation has established since his evacuation, his vital prognosis was engaged. From 6 p.m. until 5 p.m. the next day, Mamadou Ly was left stranded. He was not consulted by any doctor, he was not relieved by any nurse. It was under these conditions that his family demanded his restitution so that he could be evacuated to the Principal Hospital. 24 hours later, he was evacuated to the Main Hospital. It is difficult to say that, even when he arrived at the hospital, his file was forgotten. It was thanks to exchanges by Whatsapp that the Principal Hospital obtained the medical file. It is for these reasons that he could not benefit from treatment despite the family having paid. Any decision in terms of emergency care is dictated by Dr. Babacar Niang. It is on the basis of this observation that the Public Prosecutor’s Office felt it had to initiate proceedings against Dr. Niang as well as Cheikh Mbacke Médina Sèye for acts of manslaughter, failure to assist a person in danger and endangering the life of others. The file will be the subject of a judicial investigation, the processing of which will be the responsibility of an investigating judge.

The case of the attempted assassination of Ousmane Sonko

Unidentified people allegedly attempted to assassinate Mr. Ousmane Sonko. That’s what the press reported. The Public Prosecutor’s Office has opened an investigation entrusted to the SU. The investigators exploited a video shared on social networks. A person wearing a hood with colors that could be confused with the attire of the Defense and Security Forces. « The person responds to the name of Yarga Sy. He was in detention in Reubeus from where he was heard. He lives in Mbour. He is a security guard. He left the department of Mbour for Dakar. He offered to take part in the demonstration. He joined Ousmane Sonko’s close guard in Mermoz. He said he received vinegar in his national colors scarf to lessen the effect of tear gas. He says he ignores the person who put the vinegar in his scarf. Seeing, he said, his leader with watery eyes, he gave him the scarf hand to hand and in view of his safety. Mr. Sonko used the scarf in his car. That’s what Yarga Sy said. A requisition was made to the Bio24 laboratory to find out the components of the liquid on the scarf. Bio24 gave a negative review. No tissue was given to them. »

« The investigation focused on the medical body which examined Ousmane Sonko. Dr. Cissé, the one who carried out the evacuation of Ousmane Sonko, a member of the Pastef party, was questioned about the pathologies of Ousmane Sonko. He was formal: his intervention was limited to his request to take Sonko home and on the instructions of Dr Babacar Niang to install him in the suite which is on the second floor. Dr Cissé said he took no medical action on Ousmane Sonko.

Dr Diallo of Suma was heard. He said he did not perform any medical procedures on Sonko. Dr Diallo said to ask these questions to Dr Niang who, from Medina Ndiathbé, personally manages the patient Ousmane Sonko and forbids anyone else knowing to enter Sonko’s suite. Dr Cissé confirmed it.

The investigation is also focused on Dr. Aminata Françoise Mangola, who was on duty the day Sonko arrived. She was not registered with the College of Physicians at that time. The prosecutor has just informed me that she has just been registered. Even Dr. Niang informed that we could not approach Sonko, because he is followed by specialists. »

The investigation turned to Mame Awa Ndoye, who is a member of the Medical Commission of the Pastef party. She reportedly went to the clinic twice to see Sonko. She claimed her status as a doctor to see Sonko. She said she did not perform any medical procedures on Sonko. She lent a hand to the wounded from her party. The investigation evolved to identify the specialists who took charge of Sonko. They are Drs Boulos, Cissé and Ngom. Heard about his services, Dr. Ngom, ophthalmologist, specialist in tropical diseases, said he had examined Sonko 4 times in a row on March 16, 17 and 18, and on another day that he could not specify.

On Sonko’s pathologies, Dr Ngom opposes medical secrecy, and on his prescriptions. Dr Ngom did not want to answer our questions about the attempted murder, he refused.

On the medical certificate, he said it was issued at the request of the patient by Dr Boulos, general practitioner and ultrasound specialist. Her specialty is the follow-up of pregnancy, prostate and heart and liver problems. He said that at the request of Dr Cissé, he consulted Sonko on March 16. He admitted to being his personal doctor since 2009. He said medical secrecy prohibits him from disclosing his pathology. He informed that a 10-day medical certificate was prescribed for Sonko on March 21 at Sonko’s request. Afterwards, a search was carried out at Suma’s premises. Sonko’s medical records refer to asthma.

« We hoped to have an element on an attack on the physical integrity of Sonko. The trail of attempted assassination could not have from the medical body, relevant elements that could inform about its reality.

The investigation made it possible to have a constant: it is factual that Yarga Sy, on the scene of the demonstrations, gave a scarf which he said contained vinegar. If there is a violation of physical integrity, this is the only established track. Yarga Sy was retained in the bonds of detention for alleged acts of manslaughter, attempted murder, administration of a substance harmful to health. A judicial inquiry will be opened. »

The “Commando” affair

« An organization calling itself « Commando » has been identified. It is structured and led by Mouramani Kaba Diakité, Fekabilé Yakharabyo, an economic operator living in Parcelles Assainies, and Cheikh Kébé. Kaba runs a hotel in Parcelles called Les Ambassades. They indulged in subversive actions ranging from explosive devices to Molotov cocktails, with the contribution of Famara Mané alias Nianthio who is a former commando of the Senegalese Army. Mouramani Kaba Diakité is the coordinator of the activities of the « Commando », going so far as to make elements capable of slowing down the intervention of the Forces of order. He was getting help from Famara Mané. Their intention was to carry out subversive acts to install chaos. He was looking for barricades by making whatever explosive devices they could use in public demonstrations.

The investigation was a real connection between the « Commando » and the « Special Force ». Famara Mané kept part of the explosives of the « Special Force ». When Kaba was arrested, Famara transferred the explosives to Mbour. Kaba, who works with Famara, is experienced in making explosive devices. Their arrests follow their shadowing from their base which is the hotel Les Ambassades where they held meetings. Sometimes they held them at the municipal stadium in Guédiawaye. »

« The investigations revealed that as the events of March 16 approached, they were going to Karang and Diaobé to obtain a precision weapon because they were the holder of a precision telescope. The origin of the telescope is Burkina Faso. It was in the middle of the preparation phase that there was a dilemma: should we let them do it or should we stop them? They were arrested. Kaba first and Famara second. The latter gave his phone to his wife when we wanted to call him. Later, the investigations made it possible to arrest other members of the group. There is Sébastien Sagna, who is the manager of the security company Sinay. He was to recruit young people, prepare them for the handling of explosive elements and distill them throughout the Dakar region to sow chaos. »

« Yacouba Mané, in charge of the Parcelles residence, was subsequently arrested. Laye Sonko, in charge of recruitment, was also arrested. There were two branches. Cheikh Kébé was responsible for the preparation of their storage. They wanted to take advantage of the demonstrations to install chaos. He has torchbearers like Ibrahima Biagui, Modou Sané and Momar Diatta. They wanted to blend in with the demonstrators with the explosive devices. Biagui was the holder of 45 Molotov cocktails. The objective was to use them during the events of February 16 for brilliant actions which they define as the attack on a public building, or to attempt the life of certain people. Biagui worked with Abdou Sané who ordered a certain Diakhaté to bring him 20 liters of gasoline to prevent the trial of Ousmane Sonko. Pape Baba Diaw and Abdou Karim Bèye were arrested in Rufisque. They are the coordinators of subversive actions in the department of Rufisque. »

In Pikine-Guédiawaye, some people were arrested, including Bilal Diatta, the mayor of Keur Massar Sud. His role was to finance certain subversive activities of a political nature. He published on his social networks, calls for the murder of magistrates, government figures, representatives of religious families.

« The investigation established all of this. This led us to question 4 out of 23. They are 19 people we are looking for. After the referral for association with criminals, terrorists, attack on the security of the State, acts and maneuvers likely to compromise public security and to cause serious political disturbances, destruction of public and private property, arson, theft, looting, murder, a judicial inquiry will be opened. Today, on the priority targets, they were clear: it was to undermine the physical integrity of certain public figures of the State, the press and marabouts. »

On The Arrests

« These arrests target the leaders of this group. Arrests known to some in the public space. Mouramani Kaba Diakité, Cheikh Seck, Cheikh Kébé who leads the operational group. These arrests continued throughout the territory concerned any person having a link or having carried out acts likely to facilitate the realization of the intentions of this organization. Many people were arrested for various crimes, including participation in unauthorized demonstrations, insurrectionary maneuver and attack on State security. Mamadou Diémé, according to his statements, claims to be from the Mfdc.

He would be the organizer of the violent demonstrations in Bignona. He was to be in contact with other members of the « Commando » who would be former soldiers. He lives in Sindian, a village near Bignona. He had planned to travel to Dakar for the March 30 trial with members of the Mfdc. He was arrested on the Vdn. He had denied organizing demonstrations in Bignona. But it came to light after exploiting his phone. He declared to be in charge of the massification of the Pastef party in Tengori. »

The exploitation of his phone made it possible to find his targets. They are 9 and personalities from the political, judicial, religious and press circles. He is awaiting deferment.