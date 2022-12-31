President Macky Sall, who yesterday chaired the celebration of National Livestock Day (Jne) in Tambacounda, considers that, given the efforts made in the livestock subsector, Senegal will stop importing milk within 3 to 5 years.

As part of the intensification of milk production, 1,200 heifers will be imported in January 2023. And in 2024, Senegal plans to import 2,500, the President of the Republic announced yesterday on the occasion of the celebration of the 8th edition of National Livestock Day in Tambacounda. Thus, Macky Sall hopes, Senegal will stop importing milk within 3 to 5 years. Indeed, recalls the Head of State, many efforts are being made for genetic improvement aimed at strengthening the production of milk and meat.

From 30%, the subsidy allocated to importers of heifers in Senegal was thus increased to 50%. This measure is part of a specific modernisation program for animal sectors, to significantly reduce imports of milk into Senegal, but also of meat.It is always in this perspective of consolidation that Macky Sall places the first National Livestock Census of Senegal that he intends to launch, the aim of which is to have the mastery of data on breeding.

From 2012 to 2023, he underlines, the budget of the Ministry of Livestock and Animal Production has tripled, going from 9.56 billion CFA francs to 28.4 billion CFA francs, with the reforms of the framework regulatory and fiscal. To this is added the refocusing of the objectives of the Fonstab, of which he says to increase “the budget from 3 billion to 5 billionCFA francs; which made it possible to finance in 2022, 550 projects out of 723 projects transmitted to financial partners, the implementation of the 2nd phase of the Regional Support Project for Pastoralism in the Sahel (Praps2-Sn) for an amount of 30.18 billion CFA francs, the deployment of financing adapted to all filial of the sector through the windows and programs of the Der/fj; interventions which amount overall to FCfa 9.2 billion (over the period 2018-2022) for nearly 18,000 promoters and beneficiaries, the improvement of the working conditions of agents in the livestock sector with the acquisition of 35 pick-up vehicles and 140 motorcycles, as well as the revaluation of the salary and the remuneration of the agents.”, among others.

The theme of the 8th edition of the Jne is « Modernisation and intensification of livestock systems for the competitiveness of animal value chains and food sovereignty ». Faced with the many climatic, health, economic and security challenges, explains Macky Sall, « This theme questions our ability to act positively across the entire value chain, from supply to marketing, including production, resource development, human resources and the establishment of quality infrastructure. »The President thus welcomes the relevance of the orientations of the preparatory work for this day which emphasises, among other things, the adoption of the Pastoral Code. Aware of this imperative, and following a long process of participatory and inclusive elaboration, that he had adopted, on Wednesday, in the Council of Ministers, the draft law on the Pastoral Code which, « at the end of its approval, will strengthen the instruments of our livestock policy.

Just like the National Integrated Livestock Development Program in Senegal (Pndies), financed to the tune of FCfa 50 billion, will participate in the modernisation of the sector.”

By Abdoulaye Fall / afall@lequotidien.sn