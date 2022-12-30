Goudiry opens its new military base. Macky Sall inaugurated the premises of this new barracks yesterday. This project, declared the Head of State, “is part of my vision of modernising our defence tool to raise it to the height of the growing complexity of security threats. Indeed, in a world fraught with perils which permanently threaten the stability of nations moving towards a better tomorrow, it is incumbent on us to anticipate and above all to ensure the preservation of an environment of peace and security, unique guarantee of the tranquillity necessary for the economic and social development of our country. The Goudiry military base is the materialisation of a project entirely in line with the permanent security posture. It comes for more coherence to the security system on the border fringe and density to the overall mesh of the national territory.”

He specified that “the Army is happy to continue shaping the security map to adapt to the evolution of the regional strategic context and better meet the needs of the populations in terms of security”. Thus, maintains President Sall, “the choice of Goudiry is not fortuitous. Goudiry is the largest department in Senegal. This locality is at the confluence of the railway and National Road No. 1 which connects Tambacounda to the border post of Kidira. Therefore, the redeployment of our forces as close as possible to the borders, therefore makes it possible to adopt a posture of anticipation and monitoring in the face of the multifaceted threats induced by armed terrorist groups and organised cross-border crime.”

“The Choice of Goudiry Is Not Fortuitous”

After having recently opened its new high school and the laying of the first stone of a reference health centre, Goudiry is thus strengthening its security and that of the surrounding localities with the erection of this new military camp. All these achievements, underlines the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, “contribute to human development at the local level, and reinforce a crucial triptych for emerging nations like ours, namely education, health and security.

This camp will therefore play a central role in the system of military zone No. 4 which includes the administrative regions of Kédougou and Tambacounda, thus covering nearly a third of the national area. And, to always remind the President, the strengthening of the security network of this military zone, which shares a border with four neighbouring countries, began with the creation and effective increase in power of the 34th Infantry Battalion in Kédougou and the erection in progress or envisaged strong forward operating bases. » However, he insists, the National Gendarmerie is not to be outdone, with the Rapid Action Group for Surveillance and Intervention (Garsi) established not far, in the locality of Nayé in Kidira. All of this will help to strengthen security on the Tambacounda-Kidira axis. Better, informs President Sall, within the framework of operational cooperation, the unit deployed in Goudiry will be able to operate better with the Defence and Security Forces of neighbouring countries to curb cross-border trafficking, through the organisation of joint activities.

Visibly very impressed with the work carried out, the President congratulated all those involved in this project, headed by the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, the local administrative, political and religious authorities who facilitated the cessation of several hundred hectares needed to erect the camp which includes, in addition to work, living and leisure facilities, a training ground and a shooting range.

To Sidiki Kaba, he said: “Minister of the Armed Forces, this inauguration allows me above all to see, once again, with pride, the reality of the progressive modernisation of our military infrastructure. I am convinced that the men and women of the 4th Infantry Battalion, beneficiaries of this beautiful barracks, and the other military units that will be in operational transit here, will perfectly maintain this achievement in an optimal state of operation and thus allow it to fully play its role as a shield in the protection of populations and their property.”

