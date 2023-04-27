With a view to the dialogue to come and to which he invites the entire political class, Macky Sall will have the means, if necessary, to satisfy those who would agree to join his coalition and work alongside him. As also he could easily accede to the wishes of those who would like to see him get rid of some of his relatives occupying certain strategic positions.

The President of the Republic is preparing to carry out a vast ministerial reshuffle. It is not in the secret of the gods to attempt this declaration. It’s just a cold analysis of the situation arising from the events that have occurred over the past ten days in the country. We can thus say that the departure of Idrissa Seck and his ministers from the government coalition launches the cards and opens up great prospects for President Macky Sall within the framework of the national dialogue to which he has invited the political actors. This is one of the meanings to be given to the « inflating » of Prime Minister Amadou Ba’s powers.

The political dialogue desired by the Head of State, once started, should not drag on, contrary to what some « political analysts » might think. It will not be a question here of discussing the sex of angels, but of going directly to the heart of the matter. As the President hinted during his face-to-face meeting with journalist Assane Guèye of the Rfm, some political actors would be in demand of certain points in particular, such as Khalifa Sall, who is impatient to take part in the upcoming presidential election. It could be that others also have other considerations, such as lifting the blockade represented by the sponsorship system, for example. Practical points whose resolution should not require dragging things out, as was the case with the National Dialogue, convened just after the 2019 Presidentials…

It is therefore understandable that under these conditions, the Ministries of Livestock and Sports are not yet entrusted to any holder, and left under the supervision of the Prime Minister. Incidentally, it is not a novelty to see the head of government add a ministerial portfolio to his duties. This was particularly the case during the resignation / dismissal of Thierno Alassane Sall from the Ministry of Energy. His portfolio was occupied by Prime Minister Boun Abdallah Dionne.

In this case, Macky would like to give himself some leeway. If the conclusions of the forthcoming dialogue were to force him to enlarge his government to include new members, or if, to satisfy the wishes of his opposition, he had to give guarantees of openness and transparency, for example, by setting up a Ministry in charge of Elections, as President Wade had to do in his time, he will thus have no problems in relocating one or those of his foals that he should sacrifice at the altar of dialogue.

In a concrete way, but in a completely hypothetical way, if a Félix Antoine Diome were to, by his known proximity to the Head of State, pose a problem for a fringe of the opposition, who would not want to see him pilot the elections to come, the President would be obliged to remove him from the strategic post of the Interior. But since he personally as no complaints about him, Macky would then have to find him another base. Here, several options would be available to the President. Either call him to his side, entrusting him with the management of his Cabinet, which Abdoulaye Daouda Diallo has just left, inheriting Idrissa Seck’s vacant seat at Cese. Or take another government portfolio, which could be either one of the two entrusted to the Prime Minister, or another, equally prestigious as the one he would leave, and which will be granted to him after a reshuffle.

This means that, contrary to what some disillusioned actors might believe, the issues of the upcoming national dialogue will be decisive for many political actors, both in power and in the opposition. Nothing says that the declarations of intent that we are currently hearing will still be relevant at the end of these next “Conference”. Many cards could be reshuffled, and who knows, new alliances may be formed. Or undone.

By Mohamed GUEYE / mgueye@lequotidien.sn