In his speech on the eve of the celebration of the 63rd anniversary of our country’s independence, the President of the Republic placed great emphasis on the efforts made to ensure security and find solutions to the problem of youth employment. This shows the importance given to these two questions.

Faced with threats, he advocates a robust security response. Aware that there can be no development without security, the Head of State has made security one of his priorities. In his address to the Nation on the eve of Independence Day, Macky Sall insisted on the efforts that are being made to secure the national territory.

In this regard, he declares: “(…) Faced with the mounting dangers, we are continuing to secure the national territory with the establishment of new units even in the most remote areas, in order to better assert the sovereignty of the State and ensure the safety of people and property.” In this context, Mr. Sall said that « with regard to the National Gendarmerie, new surveillance and intervention squadrons have been created in 12 localities: Saraya, Bignona, Sédhiou, Kounkané, Ranérou, Ndioum, Podor, Kaffrine, Fatick, Mbour, Keur Massar and Diamniadio”. As for the National Police, he informs, « it has 10 new police stations in Parcelles Assainies Unit 15, Golf-Sud, Diamagueune Sicap Mbao, Rufisque-Est, Yeumbeul Comico, in Zac Mbao, in Thiaroye, in Linguère, in Nioro du Rip, in Koungheul, and soon in Keur Massar”.

These efforts, according to Macky Sall, « are reinforced by the modernization of the means of investigation and the increase in staff, so that our Defense and Security Forces always remain on top of their sovereign missions and civil-military tasks entrusted to them, such as the preservation of natural resources, the theme of Independence Day this year ».

On this issue, the President of the Republic maintains that « the protection of our natural resources remains at the heart of the priorities of our sovereignty, with the scarcity of resources, looting and trafficking of all kinds, including the mining of oil and gas the new vocation of our country”. And Mr. Sall to reassure: « This is why I want to continue the plans for equipping our Defense and Security Forces, so that at all times and in all places, they maintain the upper hand and are ready to respond.”

Employment, the main concern of young people, was also addressed by the Head of State in his speech. Macky Sall thus took advantage of this opportunity to recall the programs in progress in order to find solutions to this problem. He thus evoked the development of “vocational education to better prepare our youth for active life”. According to the President of the Republic, this is what is being done “successfully in our Higher Institutes of Vocational Education (Isep)”. Continuing his remarks, he announced: “And this is what we intend to do with the already finalized program of 38 departmental vocational training centers.”

In his address to the Nation, the Head of State also took stock of the Xëyu Ndaw ñi program started two years ago. According to Mr. Sall, « to date it has generated 63,650 jobs out of the 65,000 planned, while 14,150 young beginners having benefited from the State-Employers Convention, out of the initial objective of 20,000 ».

To overcome the problem of youth employment, Macky Sall promises to do « even more with the upcoming exploitation of our gas and oil resources ». And to ensure: “thus, in collaboration with our partners, the National Institute of Petroleum and Gas (INPG) has trained 78 engineers and technicians who are already operational. Others are in the training process. In addition, says the Head of State, « in favor of the law on local content, I urge our national private sector to invest more in the value chain of the gas and oil sector in order to create new opportunities jobs and income-generating activities for our young people ».

By Dieynaba KANE / dkane@lequotidien.sn