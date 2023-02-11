To receive its most important guest, the city of Thies was decked in all colours. In addition to the national flag, the most visible were the posters and placards with the names and colours of each local leader, each of whom had mobilised their supporters. On this ground, some stood out more than others.

« The Thiessois came out en masse to welcome President Macky Sall. They came from the four corners of the region, on board « Ndiaga-Ndiaye » buses, to invade the arteries of the City of Rails to reserve a welcome worthy of its rank to the distinguished guest.” To say that today, more than ever, the inhabitants of the rebel city are unanimous on the rise in popularity, in Thies, of the President of the Republic and his new ally, the President of the Economic, Social and Environmental Council (Cese), Idrissa Seck.

To welcome the Head of State, the political leaders of Thies have displayed their « loyal collaborators ». And many leaders at the grassroots were pleased with the fact that Macky Sall is far from being deceived in Thies. A reception during which the war of posters between the leaders of Benno bokk yaakaar and those of Rewmi of Idrissa Seck raged, suggesting that in Thies, the mayonnaise of the coalition « Mbourou ak Soow » does not stick. However, from the entrance of the city to the Governorate, the President of the Republic, in front of a compact and enthusiastic crowd, had difficulty to follow his route. It took him more than four hours to reach his destination. So many people from the city with two stations had stormed the route that was mapped out for him. And it was necessary to see the various stakeholders of the presidential movement competing in the welcome reserved for Macky Sall. The latter, very moved, did not fail to magnify the gesture of the Cayorians.

On the day, from the early hours of the morning, the sirens of the National Police set the pace in the city. Almost everywhere in the city, an impressive security detail was deployed to watch over the crowd. Even non-politicians were there to welcome the president of the Benno bokk yaakaar Coalition.

