Macky Sall begins in Tambacounda, the second round of the decentralised Council of Ministers. Even if we do not know his true intentions for 2024, this economic tour has a strong political tone. At 14 months of the presidential, it is far from being a coincidence…

President Macky Sall was the most anticipated guest in the eastern capital last Monday. For 4 days, he will stay in Tambacounda to preside over a Presidential Council, a Council of Ministers and also the National Livestock Day.Politicians from all sides are busy welcoming him. Yet, the people interviewed say they are waiting for the president on security matters, notably with the Goudiry military camp that he will inaugurate, school issues with the announcement of the start of construction work on the University of Senegal Oriental, and many other matters relating to the development of the region. However, opposition politicians speak of a simple desire for political animation. In the city, things were moving in all directions. Mamadou Kassé, Director General of Sicap, who chose as HQ, the station site, filled the premises on Monday before 11 a.m. With almost all the other leaders, it is the same observation, even if the largest crowd was on the side of Kassé. Each mobilised their troops for the general of the beige-brown army. “We want the president to know that he is in conquered territory,” said Mamadou Kassé. Not without reminding that as local officials, they had unanimously decided his candidature for the next presidential election.

From all sides, the presence of police and other security agents testified to the arrival of the President in the city. All the major arteries are lined with police. An impressive security system crisscrosses the surroundings of the governance, the base of the Head of State. The city took the opportunity to reshape itself. If in places the trees are whitewashed, elsewhere, flags are displayed on the walls and other billboards. The walls are painted and the roads rehabilitated. At the front of the governance, the space is all lined with cobblestones. Which will make one inhabitant say that the President should visit the region every day. Currently, he notes, the city is pretty to see and shines with a thousand lights. She is really pretty to see, he ends.

The Grand Expectations of the Populations

The security issue in particular. The President will inaugurate the Goudiry military camp today. Built on several hectares to the east of the town of Goudiry, it has an important role to play in the country’s security system. Positioned on the front line at the border, the military camp is a key element in the defence of the integrity of the national territory, recognisedseveral interviewees. And at this level, both opposition and power have welcomed its establishment. Only, wish the inhabitants interviewed, it should not be just a building. It is necessary to equip the men who will be affected and provide them with very effective means of response and reaction. The proximity of the camp to the border with Mali, which is quite often plagued by terrorist attacks, must push the President to ensure that the camp is not just in name. On this issue, expectations are high.

The University of Senegal Oriental , Great Concern of the Region

It was here in 2013, during the then Council of Ministers, that the construction of the University of Eastern Senegal was announced. Since then, nothing has changed. It was recently that a coordinator was appointed for the unit. This does not reassure the opinion of the region, which also says it is waiting for the President on this issue. All the regions of the country received their universities, except Tambacounda. It is time for the issue to be seriously taken into account, grumbled citizens. Macky Sall must, here and in a solemn way, raise the issue and reassure the Tambacoundois, wish many inhabitants.

Billions of Francs Still Expected in Financing

To get the city out of the rut, it needs a special program, people have testified. During the decentralised Council of Ministers held in 2013, an investment of 201 billion for the development of the region was announced. “I do not know exactly the level of execution of the promises, but what is certain is that it has positively impacted the region,” testified a resident on condition of anonymity. Our interlocutor will go on to say that in the city alone, there are 15 km of roads that have affected 17 neighbourhoods. It is really healthy. There is also a rainwater drainage network that has been made, not to mention the many jobs created by the works. That is why we want a special program to develop the region. We expect billions of francs from Macky Sall to get the city out of the rut. Tambacounda must catch up and this will only pass through a special program, wished big pundits of the local political scene.

