A free, credible, and independent press is likely to soon become a rare commodity in the country of « Sonko moy Diomaye » in the coming weeks, months, or years. The current context makes exercising the profession comparable to that of a tightrope walker without a safety net, between two skyscrapers in the sky of Manhattan, New York. In addition to the administrative and fiscal obstacles that the new regime, since its arrival in power, has placed in the path of the media, with the aim of literally suffocating them, we have moved to injunctions to prohibit them from any broadcasting. On April 25, a ministerial decree signed by Minister Alioune Sall ordered what he called « non-compliant media outlets » to cease publication immediately upon notification. Some outlets have also been subjected to the sting of this decree.

While some media outlets have had to deal with abuses of power by state authorities throughout their history, it cannot be said that an entire corporation has been blacklisted. Aside from outlets whose ownership is questionable, it can now be said that the credibility of certain outlets is measured by the attacks on their freedom to exercise their profession that they suffer. Le Quotidien speaks with confidence about it, having been the target of attacks, not only through its editor and former CEO, but also through untimely summonses for its Director of Publication. Not to mention the termination of advertising agreements or the blocking of the company’s accounts.

Discussing all the snubs heaped on the Senegalese press is not intended to stir up pity, as the majority of the public is well-informed about the situation. It is simply to demonstrate that the new government in Senegal, in its tentative steps, has not yet pressed the button that will pull the country out of the rut into which this erratic policy has plunged us.

On the same April 24th that the Minister of Communication issued his decree, which he placed above the law and the Senegalese Press Code, Bassirou Diomaye Faye chaired the 4th edition of the Social Conference on Youth Employment and Employability at Cicad. On this occasion, he acknowledged that the challenge of youth employment in Senegal is faced with obstacles such as « a growing demographic, a very young population, and an economy dominated by the informal sector. » He also acknowledged that several initiatives have been taken over the years to create jobs without concrete results.

In his introductory speech, the Head of State stated that he had taken measures to promote employment and employability. He also detailed some of these measures, which, according to President Faye, require « establishing a responsible dialogue between the government, employers’ organizations, workers’ unions, and civil society. » This is the guarantor of a framework for business development and the protection of workers’ interests. Dialogue must be ongoing, especially in times of peace, which offers a calm and serenity, conducive to opportunities for constructive results for a healthy economic and social environment. A peaceful social climate in the workplace contributes fundamentally to increasing productivity and competitiveness.

The most admirable thing, if one can say so, is that the Head of State is aware of the evil that is eating away at the social fabric of the country, he has made a serious and coherent diagnosis of it… but struggles to ensure the complete implementation of the solutions and remedies he recommends. Thus, in the areas of work he proposes to « place innovation and entrepreneurship at the heart of economic development actions, with particular attention to technological start-ups and innovative companies which are essential drivers of competitiveness and economic opportunities for young people by 2050. »

If Abdou Diouf, Abdoulaye Wade, and Macky Sall practiced his rhetoric, the majority of current media outlets would not have existed. Apart from state-owned outlets such as Radio Television Senegalese (RTS), Le Soleil, or the Senegalese Press Agency (APS), all others are the result of private initiative. It took pioneers like Babacar Touré, Sidy Lamine Niasse, and others to believe in the inevitability of media openness, in a context where press freedom was heavily regulated by the public authorities. Their intrepidity has ensured that prior censorship, inherited from the Léopold Senghor regime, in the modest form of the « legal deposit law, » has never really been implemented since Abdou Diouf. Yet, the Senegalese press has never experienced editorial excesses like those that have characterized colleagues in certain countries of the sub-region.

The sense of responsibility and entrepreneurial spirit of media actors have created a call for action that attracts many young Senegalese to journalism. Thanks to this, we have seen the emergence, alongside the Cesti Journalism Training School, of several other institutions offering more or less recommended training, each contributing in its own way to establishing Senegal’s excellent reputation for training. Every year, dozens of young people from several African countries come to Senegal to train for the profession they love. It could therefore be argued that press freedom has not only helped consolidate the roots of Senegalese democracy and awaken the conscience of our citizens, but, above all, has created jobs and helped reduce unemployment, in a highly unfavourable legal environment.

Indeed, if the press is today considered a catch-all containing the remnants of political intrigue, the entire political class is responsible. It took several years for the Press Code to be passed. And much longer still to see implementing decrees. And when elements like the National Press Card are finally made mandatory, they lose their value by not being able to distinguish « serious » journalists from others. Moreover, the Press Assistance Fund, which is passed by law, is very often distributed without any form of transparency. To the point that for years, ministers were criticized for contributing to the creation of certain bodies as the distribution date of these funds approached. A way of rewarding a certain clientele, it was said.

But the bottom was reached last year, when the government decided to simply block the money approved by law, without any explanation. President Faye allowed himself to declare to journalists he received that the said amount should increase, this year, from 1.4 to 4 billion for the media. Without saying anything about last year’s jackpot. And no one asked him if the best way to force the media to respect the law would be for the government to violate the law itself?

In any case, the asphyxiation of certain media outlets has not only reduced journalists to unemployment, but also led reporters to precarious employment. It is likely that the head of this government, who had announced a « Mortal Kombat » to gain power, thinks that all he needs to do is win the first battle against the press, considered the armed wing of his adversaries. This proves that he doesn’t know the history of the press in this country. Otherwise, he would understand that the methods he uses today existed long before he entered politics. And they have not been able to domesticate the men and women who practice this profession. Therefore, he is not the one, within the time frame given to him, who could win this bitter battle.

By Mohamed GUEYE / mgueye@lequotidien.sn