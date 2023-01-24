During the solemn opening of the courts and tribunals, President Sall assured that the State will defend Justice and the magistrates.

It’s a timing coincidence. The solemn opening of the courts and tribunals was held yesterday in a context of political and judicial tension linked to the Sonko–Adji Sarr affair and other cases that put the judiciary under the spotlight of criticism.In his speech, President Sall, President of the Superior Council of the Magistrature, wanted to reassure the magistrates: “The confidence of citizens in Justice is not exclusive to our country.

In a partner country, a law has just been voted restoring citizens’ confidence in the justice system (France). So this is not a new subject. But this is not a reason to throw shame on the actors of Justice and on Justice itself. The State as far as it is concerned will firmly defend Justice and the magistrates who are responsible for embodying it.”

As always, the debate on the independence of justice is a subject that resurfaces with each solemn return to court and tribunals. In a context of tensions and suspicions, the president of the Bar Association, Mamadou Seck, asks magistrates not to give up on their independence. He said: « Dear magistrates, the independence which is offered to you by your statutes, and which you can dispose of at will, has as its counterpart powerful constraints requiring the competent and impartial exercise of your functions and consequently, you cannot submit to obligations or constraints likely to restrict your freedom of thought or action. You cannot interfere with your independence. »

He adds: « In the professional exercise of a magistrate, whether from the seat or from the Public Prosecutor’s Office, independence has a personal dimension which obliges him never to sacrifice what founds and justifies his action, namely the ethical requirements of the profession. The essential principles of your profession are not slogans that are brandished like a banner, they are the cumulative and necessary conditions for the respect and acceptance of court decisions by litigants.

By Aliou DIALLO