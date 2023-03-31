Mouramani Kaba Diakité, son of the former socialist deputy, Tamba Kabiné Kaba, who grew up in the United States, has had an ordinary political career. Former president of Mac/A, he joined the Pastef party at the dawn of the 2019 presidential election. Considered the brain of the « Commando » force, which was to turn the country upside down, he received training in the manufacture of explosive devices and Molotov cocktails. For people who knew him, his radicalism is an enigma.

Those who have known him ask simple questions: how is this possible? How can one fall into radicalism like this? Known as the owner-manager of the hotel Les Ambassades of Parcelles Assainies, Mouramani Kaba Diakité was arrested for subversive activities. His indictment by the Attorney General at the Court of Appeal of Dakar is without appeal: he is the general coordinator of the « Commando », which planned to sabotage public safety. He was to proceed with the manufacture of explosive devices, Molotov cocktails, with the support of a man named Famara Mané alias Nianthio, a former commando of the Senegalese Army.

Mouramani Kaba Diakité is the engineer of this plan, the purpose of which is to affect the intervention capacity of the Defense and Security Forces in the event of demonstrations. The investigation made it possible to establish a link between the « Special Forces » dismantled last June and the « Occult Commando ».

It is a chilling story about a project led by a personality as « austere » as that of Mouramani Kaba Diakité. According to confidences, he is a “specialist in the manufacture of explosives. Training he acquired during his stay in the United States”.

Son of the former socialist deputy, Tamba Kabiné Kaba, he settled in the commune of Parcelles Assainies after his return from the United States in the early 2000s. Mouramani Kaba Diakité invested in the hotel Les Ambassades, which became the most popular corner of the area. Receptions and political meetings are held there.

He befriended the influential men of the town and began his political activism with the Movement for Action and Citizenship (Mac), founded by Demba Dia. In 2009, the singer almost won the town hall of Parcelles Assainies, which was finally narrowly won by Moussa Sy.

The party experienced growing pains. Because of misunderstandings, it suffered a first crack. Ansoumana Danfa founded Mac/Authentic. Mouramani Kaba Diakité became its vice-president. In 2012, the Mac/A joined the Macky 2012 Coalition. But the duo will be shattered: in December 2014, the movement’s Steering Committee dismissed Mr. Ansoumana Danfa and appointed Mouramani Kaba Diakité as president. At the time, Danfa was accused of deliberately blocking party structures, the retention of sensitive party information and documents, prolonged and unjustified absenteeism, gross negligence and proven incompetence, lack of a detailed balance sheet of party finances. Mouramani Kaba Diakité took power. “But, that was a big mistake, because we didn’t know he had a serious leadership problem. It was after choosing him that the party went into lethargy,” recalls a former supporter, who later distanced himself.

He took on the refoundation project with the other faction of the Mac. But he did not succeed in the bet, because the various Mac/A executives had rallied other political parties. Lonely, he joined the Pastef party at the dawn of the 2019 Presidential election. At Parcelles Assainies, he is in fact the coordinator of this group.

“Nobody understood why he was not invested on the lists of the last election in this commune. No one saw Tamsir Sané coming,” confirms a Mac activist. This disappointment did not prevent him from rising in rank in the organization chart of the Pastef party where he became an influential member. Before being caught by the patrol.

By Bocar Sakho / bsakho@lequotidien.sn