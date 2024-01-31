The constitutional judge, Cheikh Ndiaye, filed a complaint. The information was given by his lawyer, Me Bamba Cissé, in a note.

“The constitutional judge, Cheikh Ndiaye, filed a complaint today, January 29, 2024, with the Dakar Prosecutor’s Office for contempt of court, defamation, discredit of a court decision, among other offenses…against the unidentified authors of the unsigned declaration of “a political party evoking acts of corruption and collusion with certain politicians, as well as against any person who directly or indirectly relayed these defamatory and false accusations against it,” announced the lawyer.