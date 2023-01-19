The case between Ousmane Sonko and the masseuse Adji Sarr is referred to the Criminal chamber. The reference order was even notified to the two parties concerned. The trial between Ousmane Sonko and Adji Sarr will take place in the next few days.

The leader of Pastef/The Patriots is being sued by the masseuse for rape and death threat. The case dates back to 2021, but the senior judge recently confronted the two parties, in the presence of their lawyers. It was at the end of this confrontation that the judge decided to refer the case to the criminal chamber.