A delegation from the US overnment’s Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) has just completed a « successful » first visit to Senegal to advance the design of a third compact.

After having selected The Gambia, Togo, Mauritania and Senegal to develop new investment grant programs aimed at reducing poverty and creating inclusive and sustainable economic growth across the region, the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) has started the prospecting stage. A delegation from this independent development agency of the American government « has just completed a successful first visit to Senegal to advance the design of a possible regional pact, that is to say an investment grant aimed at reducing poverty and creating inclusive and sustainable economic growth throughout the region”.

During this visit, the services of the Embassy of the United States of America in Senegal report that “the MCC met with representatives of the private sector and the government, representatives of all parties and other development partners to discuss the Senegalese economy. These meetings are part of an ongoing effort to identify the economic sectors that offer the best opportunities for regional integration, a process that is being carried out in partnership with the Government of Senegal.”

« We were delighted to meet with so many local leaders from all sectors of society to discuss the Senegalese economy and its links to the region as a whole, » said MCC‘s Director General for Africa, quoted in a press release. “We look forward to continuing these conversations, focusing on priority sectors and building a pact that will benefit all Senegalese and the region,” added Alicia Robinson-Morgan.

As a reminder, “the MCC Board of Directors selected Senegal as eligible for the development of a regional compact in December 2022, following the good performance of Senegal on the MCC scorecard and the continued progress of Senegal Power Compact of 550 million dollars, which is currently being implemented. The latter aims to reduce poverty by improving the reliability of electricity, expanding access to electricity outside of Dakar and helping the Senegalese government to improve the governance and financial viability of the sector with a view to a sustainable development.”

In addition, the document points out, “the proposed regional compact and the Senegal Power Compact are both a follow-up to the $540 million MCC-Senegal pact that ended in 2015. The MCC-Senegal Compact focused on the agricultural sector, expanding access to markets and services by building roads and irrigation networks in the Senegal River Valley in the North and in the Casamance region in the South.”

By Dialigué FAYE / dialigue@lequotidien.sn