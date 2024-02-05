President Sall has just announced the postponement of the Presidential election which was scheduled for February 25. This is the consequence of the repeal of the summons of the decree which had summoned the electoral body. Until when? He did not give a new date based on the results of the Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry set up by the National Assembly. He also announced a national dialogue. This is an unprecedented situation!

Here is the full speech of the President of the Republic:

My dear compatriots,

As the presidential election of February 25, 2024 looms, our country has been confronted, for several days, with a dispute between the National Assembly and the Constitutional Council, in open conflict against the backdrop of an alleged case of corruption of judges.

Thus, the Assembly, based on its prerogatives, decided, by Resolution dated January 31, 2024, to set up a Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry to shed light on the process of verifying candidacies and on any other facts relating to the election.

In its press release of January 29, 2024 signed by all its members, the Constitutional Council refuted the allegations made against it, while taking into account the seriousness of the accusations, and ensuring that all light be shed in accordance with the constitutional and legal procedures governing relations between institutions, including the separation of powers and the status of its members.

To this sufficiently serious and confusing situation was added the controversy over a candidate whose dual nationality was discovered after the publication of the final list of candidates by the Constitutional Council; which constitutes a violation of article 28 of the Constitution which provides that “any candidate for the Presidency of the Republic must be exclusively of Senegalese nationality”.

These murky conditions could seriously harm the credibility of the election by creating the seeds of pre- and post-electoral litigation.

While it still bears the scars of the violent demonstrations of March 2021 and June 2023, our country cannot afford a new crisis.

I add that in my capacity as President of the Republic, guarantor of the regular functioning of the Institutions, and respectful of the separation of powers, I cannot intervene in the conflict between the legislative power and the judicial power.

Faced with this situation, the National Assembly, acting by virtue of its prerogatives, referred to me, for opinion, in accordance with its internal regulations, a proposed constitutional law under emergency procedure derogating from the provisions of article 31 of the Constitution.

I took note of this referral after consulting the President of the National Assembly, the Prime Minister, the President of the High Council of Local Authorities, the President of the Economic, Social and Environmental Council and the President of the Constitutional Council.

Consequently, taking into account the current deliberations in the National Assembly meeting under emergency procedure, and without prejudging the vote of the MPs, I signed Decree No. 2024-106 of February 3, 2024 repealing Decree No. 2023 -2283 of November 29, 2023 convening the electoral body.

For my part, my solemn commitment not to contest in the presidential election remains unchanged.

Finally, I will initiate an open national dialogue, in order to create the conditions for a free, transparent and inclusive election in a peaceful and reconciled Senegal. Long live Senegal! Long live the Republic!