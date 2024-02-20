Rose Wardini, candidate for Sénégal Nouveau, is withdrawing from the presidential race. The decision follows controversy over her dual nationality. « I have decided, in all sovereignty and after wide consultation with fellow members of the Sénégal Nouveau movement, my family and friends, to withdraw my candidacy for the 2024 presidential election », declared Ms Rose Wardini yesterday. According to Ms Wardini, this decision was taken « after careful consideration of the situation in the country, and mindful, like all citizens, of the need to make every effort to preserve social peace ». This decision is dictated by the fact that she is « aware of the values » of which she is a « supporter and to which » she says she is « deeply attached ».

The former candidate says she has put « the general interest » above all else. « The peace and reconciliation of all the children of this country are far above any personal ambition. That is why I have decided to take this decision, in the hope that it will facilitate the continuation of the electoral process in a peaceful climate and that the election can be held before 2 April 2024 (…) », she said. She has no doubts about the « sincerity » of her declaration on her honour when she was filing her candidacy, and intends to prove it.

Read the column: Each Day Lost Will Cost Macky Sall!

Placed on provisional release, Ms Wardini remains charged with « defrauding a judgement, forgery of a public document, registration in a false capacity and registration intended to conceal an incapacity, subscribing to a non-existent declaration » concerning her inequality and her presence on a list.

By Amadou MBODJI / ambodji@lequotidien.sn