Will Africa have its seat in the very select G20? Joe Biden, who will host the next United States-Africa summit scheduled for Washington, has decided to be the advocate for the African Union within this structure, which brings together the 19 richest countries on the planet plus the European Union. “It is long overdue for Africa to have permanent seats at the table of international organisations and initiatives,” said Judd Devermont, Executive Director for African Affairs of the White House National Security Council. “We need more African voices in international conversations about the global economy, democracy and governance, climate change, health and security,” he continued, arguing that the United States will discuss it with India, chair of this structure from January. The G20 counts only one African country: South Africa.

At the last G20 Summit held in Bali, Indonesia, President Macky Sall pleaded for Africa to be admitted into this club of the rich. For him, « It was right that Africa, which is the 8th economic power by its GDP, has more than 60% of arable land, with a population estimated at nearly 2.5 billion by 2050″. For all these reasons, believes Mr. Sall, « it can therefore nurture a just ambition.