Mamour Diallo told the Dean of the judges that he did not understand the reasons for his summons, having absolutely nothing to do with the case of rape and death threats between Adji Sarr and Sonko. Mamour Diallo is not closely or remotely linked to the rape case between Ousmane Sonko, the leader of Pastef, and Adji Sarr, the masseuse who officiated at the Sweet Beauty massage parlour. To be even more precise, the boss of Onas told the investigating judge that he did not know the Sweet Beauty salon and had never set foot there. Under these conditions, he added ironically, he could neither take Ousmane Sonko there nor introduce him to the ladies who officiated there.

Mamour Diallo was heard by Judge Oumar Maham Diallo at the request of Ousmane Sonko‘s lawyers. The latter believe that their client would be, in this case, the victim of a plot hatched at the highest levels of the State, and that MamourDiallo, who has already been opposed to Ousmane Sonko in another case, it would be the one of the centrepieces of this plot.

Mamour Diallo who arrived at the Court early yesterday evening remained in the office of the Dean of Judges for about an hour and a half. He answered the magistrate’s questions, starting with his surprise at being summoned in this case, because it has nothing to do with the acts of rape and death threats which are alleged against Ousmane Sonko, especially since, as said above, he never set foot in Sweet Beauty.

He indicated that he responded to the summons out of respect for the judge and the justice of his country, but that in the state of the procedure, he did not have to be cited. Mamour Diallo even added that if a procedure was opened for conspiracy facts, and that he was cited there, he could then be heard.

Regarding his relations with Adji Sarr, he underlined that he had known the young lady after the latter’s complaint against Sonko, and that if he had to help her, it was to help a person in distress.

