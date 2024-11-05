One of the pillars of Senegal’s public finances has passed away. He knew the workings of public finances like the back of his hand. Mamadou Moustapha Bâ, the last Minister of Finance and Budget under Macky Sall’s regime, passed away yesterday in Montpellier after a short illness.

Yesterday, Senegal lost one of its best Ministers of Finance and Budget in a brutal manner. Mamadou Moustapha Bâ known as “Bosquier” passed away yesterday in Montpellier after a short illness at the age of 59. With his passing, the world of Senegalese public finances has lost one of its Aces. He marked the economic history of the country with his skills, humility, integrity and determination. Bosquier knew the workings of public finances like the back of his hand. As proof, through his mastery of public finances and the economy, the child of Nioro du Rip charmed everyone every time he addressed these issues. « In terms of cooperation and budget, there is no Senegalese more competent than him. He is a competent and generous man. He is one of the most competent civil servants in this country. A great architect of the Emerging Senegal Plan, » said Amadou Ba last Sunday, a day before his death in Nioro. The head of the list of the « Jamm ak njarin » coalition was campaigning in the city of Maba Diakhou Bâ, for the Legislative elections of November 17, 2024 where he paid a vibrant tribute to the deceased.

He was Minister of Finance and Budget in the Ba I and II governments. A choice that was praised by his predecessor, Abdoulaye Daouda Diallo, because of his mastery of the « great house of finance » having already served there for thirty years. For ADD, Moustapha Bâ played almost the role of a double by assisting him with professionalism, seriousness and dedication in his tasks. Reason why there was no doubt that his successor could succeed in his mission and continue to hold high the torch of this strategic department for the country.

He brought unanimity

He defended the Finance bills, the government’s orientations with eloquence. His skills were even praised by the parliamentarians on the last day of the 2023 budget marathon, with a « standing ovation ». Both the opposition and majority MPs agreed on the pedagogy, professionalism, courtesy, sense of duty and much more of Mamadou Moustapha Bâ.

Even the most critical gave him their satisfaction: « you are among the rare people in Macky Sall’s government with whom I can speak. I have respect and admiration for Senegalese executives like you, who are numerous in the country. And without them, the situation would undoubtedly have been worse. Because they are resisting in their own way, » Guy Marius Sagna testified.

Blowing the same trumpet, another Yewwi askan wi coalition MP, Ahmed Dicko, maintained that « Mamadou Moustapha Bâ is one of those who, beyond this government, would be useful to any successor team. » And to a round of applause, he said: « Honorable MPs, I will miss you. Thank you for everything. Thank you. » As if he knew that this was his very last meeting with the National Assembly. Yes, the MPs will miss him; as the Senegalese will miss him too. Born on August 6, 1965 in Nioro du Rip, Mamadou Moustapha Bâ had a rich career. Between 1992 and 2000, Mr. Bâ was in charge of programs at the Directorate of Economic and Financial Cooperation (Dcef). Then from 2001 to 2006, he was head of the primary office of the Dcef. In 2007, he became Deputy Director of Economic and Financial Cooperation, before taking over as head of this department in May 2012, until October 2014. A graduate of the National School of Applied Economics in Dakar in 1991, Mr. Ba also holds a diploma in development policy and a Master’s degree in management and public administration from the Institute of Development Policy and Management at the University of Antwerp, where he graduated top of his class in 1998 and 1999.

He was appointed Minister of Finance and Budget on September 17, 2022, replacing Abdoulaye Daouda Diallo. A position he held until the advent of the Bassirou Diomaye Diakhar Faye regime in March 2024.

By Dialigué FAYE / dialigue@lequotidien.sn