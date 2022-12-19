Yewwi askan wi showed its « political immaturity and ignorance of the texts » by engaging in the fight for the motion of censure against the government of Amadou Ba. This is the opinion of the leaders of the Macky2012 Coalition, a member of the presidential majority.

The Macky2012 Coalition denounces the attitude of the Coalition Yewwi askan wi (Yaw) on the filing of the censure motion, rejected last Thursday in plenary. With this gesture, according to the coordinator of Macky2012, Adji MerganeKanouté, « The MPs of Yewwi continue to distinguish themselves by attitudes materialised by their political immaturity, physical and verbal violence and ignorance of the texts which govern the functioning of the National Assembly ». Through the coordinator, the leaders of Macky2012 welcome the rejection of the motion of censure by the deputies of the Bennoand Wallu groups, two political entities which are distinguished by their sense of “responsibility and political maturity”.

Adji Mergane Kanouté and her colleagues declare that the deputies of the Benno bokk yaakaar group are aware of their role as true representatives of the People, concerned about the well-being of the populations and reassured by the declaration of general policy of the Prime Minister, Amadou Ba. They say they share “unequivocally” the socio-economic development policy set out in the repository of public policies, the Emerging Senegal Plan (Pse). Macky2012 boasts that the country has set many achievements in economic, social, infrastructural, security, but also youth employment thanks to the visionary leadership of President Macky Sall. They claim that under their leadership, Senegal went from 573 megawatts to 1616 megawatts; on road infrastructure, Senegal went from 32 km of highways to 189 km, from 5000 tracks to 6613, from 11 bridges to 20 and from 1578 km of roads to 2528 km.

For rural electrification, adds the same source, from 1098 electrified villages, Senegal has reached more than 2200 villages, without forgetting the school infrastructure where from 54748 classrooms we are today at 90345, and finally the production of rice from 450800 tons of rice to 1 million 600 thousand, etc.

Welcoming these achievements of the President of the Republic, the leaders of Macky2012 reaffirm their commitment and support to the Head of State. But also encouraged the Government to work in the continuity of the actions driven by President Macky Sall and in the dynamics of consolidation and fight to take care of the concerns of the populations for a prosperous Senegal in stability and living together.

By Aliou DIALLO