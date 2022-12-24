After the unprecedented seizure of 300 kg of cocaine less than two months ago in Kidira, another operation of its kind has just been successful. Customs announce that it has intercepted 25 kg of cocaine worth FCfa 2 billion in Kaolack.

Senegalese Customs has once again succeeded in foiling an attempt to introduce drugs into the national territory.According to the Communication and Public Relations Division, this intervention was successful “less than two months after the unprecedented seizure of 300 kg of cocaine in Kidira”.

A press release informs us that « the seizure of 25 kg of pure cocaine took place in Kaolack « . Explaining how the soldiers of the economy succeeded in this operation, the communication department informs us that « this Tuesday, December 20, 2022, around 1:30 p.m., agents of the Brigade of the Serigne Bassirou Mbacké Bridge in Kaolack immobilised a suspicious vehicle Toyota Land Cruiser brand with dual Malian and Guinean (Conakry) registration”. It pointed out, “The search of the said vehicle allowed customs officers to detect modifications to the back seat”. And to pursue: “Summoned to open what looked like a hiding place, the driver pretends not to hold the key and manages to restart the vehicle when the agents were trying to open the hiding place. A chase then ensued which enabled the vehicle to be intercepted in the Medina Mbaba district of Kaolack where the driver suddenly parked to abandon the vehicle and sneak through the alleys. The agents, forced to manoeuvre to avoid the occurrence of accidents that could cause a chase in the middle of town given the density of traffic and the presence of people in the streets, opted to secure the prohibited goods.” Continuing their explanations, the authors of the document let it be known that it “is indeed about 25 packets of white powder of 1 kg each”. They specify that after “various tests carried out by narcotics detection kits, the product turned out to be pure cocaine weighing 25 kg for a total value of 2 billion CFA francs”.

The Customs Administration, which has multiplied the seizures of narcotics in recent months, « reaffirms its determination to combat illicit trafficking in all its forms and invites the populations to accompany the Customs units in this action of vital interest for our country and its human capital ».

By Dieynaba KANE – dkane@lequotidien.sn