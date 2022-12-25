The government has reacted to the conclusions of the report of the Court of Auditors. A judicial investigation or administrative sanctions are announced for the defendants. « As far as we are concerned, the legal and administrative proceedings recommended, the regulations in this area will be applied and the appropriate measures taken, » said Mamadou Moustapha Ba, the Minister of Finance and Budget. Thus, mismanagement committed by managers will be dealt with before the Chamber of Financial Disciplines. The Ministry of Justice seizes for the applicant files a judicial investigation.

The Minister of Finance and Budget also informs us of the adoption of measures to correct certain shortcomings noted. According to him, the Court of Auditors did not instruct a judicial inquiry for certain cases. Among other things, the reimbursement of VAT unduly returned to companies, the failure to register contracts and the failure to count VAT on the markets. The government will, in this way, recover approximately one billion CFA francs.