The book signing ceremony of Cardinal Théodore Adrien Sarr was held this Wednesday, December 21, 2022. The book entitled « Africa get up and walk! » » was published by Parole et silence since the end of October 2022.

It is a book of interviews carried out with the French journalist Yohan Picquart. The book spans months of exchanges between the Cardinal and the journalist. “Africa get up and walk! contains the reflections and concerns but also a testimony of the Cardinal’s past. The former Archbishop of Dakar also analyses the relationship of the black man to colonisation.

« My great wish is also to see the definitive disappearance of this negative fate reserved for Africa« ,explained Cardinal Théodore Adrien Sarr, during a book signing ceremony. The cardinal raises awareness of a deconstruction of a certain perception of the black man. « A negative look, » « remarks » or even « behaviours » that are « disparaging » on the colonised man. « I have always called for the commitment of current and future generations » to continue the struggles for a « happy and fruitful end to the fight of black people, with a view to their recognition », declared the Cardinal.