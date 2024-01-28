The authorities in charge of organizing the presidential election on February 25 do not seem to be considering a possible postponement of the vote. This is how we saw yesterday the Ministry of the Interior publish the decree establishing the electoral map. Thus, the list of all the offices where the vote must be held is now available. For the moment, not all the press has been able to read the document.

While awaiting its availability, it should be remembered that in the 2022 legislative elections, there were 6,549 voting centres which included 14,651 polling stations across the national territory. Abroad, there were 370 centres for 746 polling stations in different countries.

By Malick GAYE / mgaye@lequotidien.sn