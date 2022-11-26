Traffickers stop at nothing. It took the vigilance of the Keur Ayip Customs Trade Brigade of the Kaolack Subdivision, to prevent deadly products from ending up in the market. By seizing a batch of fake medicines, including 660 grams of morphine, the tax collectors mainly got their hands on bottles of syrup implicated in the deaths of children in the Republic of The Gambia.

After 66 children reportedly died as a result of the use of cough syrups in The Gambia, Senegal’s health authorities launched their alert system, especially since these products do not have a commercial authorisation. This tragedy had prompted the WHO to issue an alert for the withdrawal of the incriminated products, manufactured by an Indian pharmaceutical company, from the market.

At the beginning of the case, which had prompted Banjul to open an investigation and remove the syrups in question from the pharmaceutical shelves, the Pharmaceutical Regulatory Agency of Senegal had assured that the said products did not hold a commercial authorisation in the country.