Senegal has revived its chances in Group A after its victory over Qatar (3-1), Friday on its 2nd day of the World Cup. The African champions offer, at the same time, the first victory to the continent in this competition. It remains henceforth to snatch the qualification Tuesday against Ecuador.

It wasn’t easy, but the national team did the essentials. Without really sparkling against the host country, the African champions have ensured victory (3-1) and are back in the competition, after the defeat conceded against the Netherlands (0-2). The Lions had an obligation to win this match so as not to jeopardise their chances of qualifying for the knockout stages.

For this, Aliou Cissé had chosen to play with two top strikers, namely Boulaye Dia and Famara Diédhiou. A choice which paid off since the two strikers scored the team’s first two goals. After a timid start to the match, despite some opportunities in attack, it was a necessary wait to the 40th minute for Senegal to finally find the way to the net thanks to Boulaye Dia. As a true fox, he took advantage of a mistake by Boualem Khoukhi to score the first Senegalese goal in this 2022 World Cup. The second came just after the return from the locker room on a corner taken from the head by Famara Diédhiou(48th minute). Two paying choices from coach Aliou Cissé.

It must be said that the Lions could have found the flaw a little earlier in this game. Moreover, the best action of the Senegalese team came in the 25th minute, on a strike of Gana Guèye which brushed the goal post of Meshaal Barsham.On a perfect recovery of Edouard Mendy, author of a good game, Ismaïla Sarr could have better negotiated the exit of the Qatari goalkeeper (29th minute). The turning point of the match could have occurred in the 35th minute, on a Qatari action in the opponent’s box. The striker fell on a charge from Ismaila Sarr, but the referee refused to whistle penalty, believing that the Qatari player had let himself down.

Despite this first success, the Senegalese team had some cold sweats with a clear domination of the Qataris, determined to come out of their World Cup with their heads held high at the end of the match. Moreover, after several warnings, Senegal is punished by Mohammed Muntari who had just made his entry (77th minute).

Before Bamba Dieng cooled the hosts’ enthusiasm, with the third goal, after excellent work by Iliman Ndiaye on the right side (82nd minute). All that remains is to snatch the qualification for the knockout stages, this Tuesday against Ecuador who snatched a point against the Netherlands (1-1). The Lions thus offer themselves a final for the last day of the Group Stage. Because only a victory will open the doors of the knockout stages to the African champions. Verdict on Tuesday.